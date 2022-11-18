NOTEBOOK: Romeo Okwara happy to be back on the practice field

BUSY WEEK

It's a quick turnaround for the Lions after Sunday's game in New York as they come home and face the Buffalo Bills for their annual Thanksgiving Day Game on Thursday.

As soon as the players come into the building on Monday after Sunday's game in New York, it's on to Buffalo. The coaches must have a plan in place to start preparing the players. That makes this week a little longer for Campbell's assistant coaches.

"This is the hardest part of this profession is going into the short game, the Thursday games because this is where it's a grind, and you're trying to prepare for this, this opponent because this is the most important game right now, but you also have to have enough prepared for when the players come in the next day," Campbell said.