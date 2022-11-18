Lions' offense staying on track despite injuries

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds has missed the last two contests with a back injury, and he was limited in a couple other games due to knee and ankle injuries. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown missed a game with a high-ankle sprain and was limited in a couple others.

And yet through 10 weeks of football, the Lions rank ninth in points scored per game (24.3), sixth in total offense (371.2), 11th in rushing (129.8) and eighth in passing (241.4).

That's certainly a credit to Johnson and Goff, but also to the number of players who've been pressed into bigger roles than they're used to and have made plays.

"Yeah, we've had guys step up," Goff said this week. "I think I might have mentioned it last week, but I'm kind of used to that at this point. We've had a lot of guys kind of in and out of the lineup. You kind of stop asking who's up this week.