O'HARA: What we learned from Week 9

We start with struggling teams:

The Vikings looked like a team ready made for the Lions to beat and improve their record to 4-4 at the halfway point of the season. The Vikings were giving up 411 yards per game going into the game, and injuries and personnel losses had reduced the effectiveness of a pass rush that had averaged 41 sacks per season for the six previous seasons.

That left areas for the Lions to exploit.

But the Vikings also saw an inconsistent Lions team that had problems stopping the run and getting to the quarterback.

The Lions piled up 421 yards, slightly above the average per game that the Vikings allowed in the first seven games. However, the Lions did not convert the yards into points often enough.

They managed only two touchdowns and two field goals, and they were hurt by two interceptions thrown by quarterback Matthew Stafford in the third quarter that stopped possessions when the Lions were in scoring territory.

On the opposite side, the Vikings rolled for 487 yards – 275 rushing and 212 passing. Dalvin Cook ran for 206 yards. Kirk Cousins – sacked only once – threw for 220 yards and three TDs.