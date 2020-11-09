KEY QUESTIONS: Where do Lions stand at halfway point of the season?

Why have wins been hard to come by consistently over the last two and a half years?

Scheme? Coaching? Talent? A combination of factors?

Patricia said they focus on each year individually, and right now they're focused on where the team is at currently, correcting mistakes and staying in the moment.

"We just got done with the first half of our football season of 2020, it's been an interesting one by all means, we know the second half is critical for us," Patricia said. "So from that standpoint, we're going to take a good look at what we did for the first eight games and we need to improve on the second eight as we go forward and that's what we'll do.

"We have a lot of coaching to do today and to clean up some of the stuff from yesterday to make sure that we get that fixed and go forward and get ready for Washington."

How disappointed is Patricia in the run defense?

Through the first half of the season the Lions rank 29th against the run. They've allowed the most rushing touchdowns (13) and are 27th in yards per carry allowed (4.8).

Minnesota gashed them for 275 yards Sunday, the second time this season Detroit's allowed an opponent to gain at least 250 yards on the ground.

"There's certainly things we got to fix to get that better," Patricia said. "We had one real big explosive play (Dalvin Cook's 70-yard second-half TD run) that flipped things in a really bad direction from that standpoint.