O'HARA: What we learned from Week 8

Offense: It was a struggle Week 1 vs. the 49ers, and it was a struggle Week 8 vs. the Eagles.

They scored two TDs, plus two two-point conversions, in the last two minutes in the loss to the 49ers to cut a 41-17 deficit to make the final margin a respectable 41-33. But the game really wasn't that close.

And in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, the Lions did not score a TD until midway through the fourth quarter.

The game was as one-sided as the final margin of 44-6 indicated, if not worse.

The Lions' 134 points scored are third fewest of all teams that have played eight games. The 244 points allowed are the most allowed by any team.