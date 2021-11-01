TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

Special teams: The Lions have issues on offense and defense, but credit special teams for being good all year. Jack Fox is one of the most consistent punters in the league and Detroit's coverage units are top notch. Kicker Austin Seibert missed a field goal Sunday, but he's 10-for-12 on the year, which isn't bad. Even playing without coordinator Dave Fipp on Sunday, special teams continues to be a bright spot for the Lions. – Tim Twentyman

Down day: Swift has been a bright spot for the Lions all season, but with Williams out Sunday, the Eagles' defense focused their attention on Swift, and the second-year back had his worst game of the season. Swift finished with 27 yards rushing on 12 carries and had five catches for 24 yards. He didn't have a gain longer than eight yards on the day. He also lost a fumble (returned for TD) and got called for a costly illegal formation penalty. Tough day for Swift. – Tim Twentyman