TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

Nov 01, 2021 at 11:16 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Needing more: Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown was the only Lions wide receiver to catch a pass in Sunday's 44-6 loss to Philadelphia. He had three catches for 46 yards, and had a 35-yard reception called back due to a formation penalty. KhaDarel Hodge and Kalif Raymond were targeted once each with no catches. On the year, Lions receivers have combined to catch 77 passes for 872 yards with two touchdowns. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp leads the NFL with 63 receptions, 924 yards and 10 touchdowns by himself. – Tim Twentyman

T.J. Hockenson hot: Hockenson had 16 catches on 20 targets in the first two games and 24 catches on 32 targets in the last three. That's 40 catches in five games. He had eight catches on 13 targets in the middle three games. Hockenson is the Lions' best offensive player. He proves it when he's a primary target. – Mike O'Hara

Veteran letdown: Defensive end Michael Brockers spoke to the media after Sunday's loss and admitted he didn't play well and had to be better moving forward. The Lions were pushed around upfront all game, allowing 236 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Brockers, veteran defensive end Nick Williams and veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone were the three lowest graded defenders for the Lions from Pro Football Focus Sunday. – Tim Twentyman

Bye to streak?: The Lions are 7-3 after the bye in the last 10 years. And they've done that under three head coaches – Jim Schwartz, Jim Caldwell and Matt Patricia. – Mike O'Hara

Good production: With Jamaal Williams not playing Sunday due to a thigh injury, the Lions looked to Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson to give them some production behind D'Andre Swift. Igwebuike did some nice things in an expanded role. He gained 18 yards on three carries, and also caught three passes for 40 yards. He did a nice job returning kicks, averaging 31.5 yards per return. Good job by Igwebuike to provide some production. – Tim Twentyman

Special teams: The Lions have issues on offense and defense, but credit special teams for being good all year. Jack Fox is one of the most consistent punters in the league and Detroit's coverage units are top notch. Kicker Austin Seibert missed a field goal Sunday, but he's 10-for-12 on the year, which isn't bad. Even playing without coordinator Dave Fipp on Sunday, special teams continues to be a bright spot for the Lions. – Tim Twentyman

Down day: Swift has been a bright spot for the Lions all season, but with Williams out Sunday, the Eagles' defense focused their attention on Swift, and the second-year back had his worst game of the season. Swift finished with 27 yards rushing on 12 carries and had five catches for 24 yards. He didn't have a gain longer than eight yards on the day. He also lost a fumble (returned for TD) and got called for a costly illegal formation penalty. Tough day for Swift. – Tim Twentyman

