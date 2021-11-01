KEY QUESTIONS: What went wrong for Lions' run defense in loss to Eagles?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Sunday's 44-6 loss to Philadelphia and ahead of the bye week.
Campbell's theme throughout the course of the interview was using this week to find ways to get the team playing better football.
Here's a look at all the key questions from Monday's presser:
What did Campbell learn from watching the tape of Sunday's performance?
He didn't see a lack of effort from his players, but said the issues were more a lack of focus, details, fundamentals and attitude. He didn't think their attitude and energy were up to begin the game. He said that's his responsibility.
He did take a few positives from the tape. He thought special teams played well as a whole. He also mentioned individual performances from linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, safety Tracy Walker, tackle Penei Sewell, tight end T.J. Hockenson, running back Godwin Igwebuike and linebacker Josh Woods.
Why did Detroit's run defense struggle against the Eagles?
The Lions allowed the Eagles to rush for a season-high 236 yards and four rushing touchdowns, while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. The Eagles blew the Lions off the ball all game long.
"A lot of it was technique," Campbell said. "I thought we played pretty high. I think our gap integrity was not on point like we knew it had to be against this team. They found the chink in the armor and they just kept going back to it, which is a credit to them."
The plan going in was to make Philadelphia beat them with the run game, per Campbell, and he said they certainly did that.
Detroit's played pretty well upfront all year, but Sunday wasn't their best effort. They didn't fill gaps well, and Campbell said there were a lot of leaky yards allowed by his defense.
"It just wasn't the style of play that we felt like we've been playing," he said.
When the Lions weren't able to respond offensively, Campbell thought some players on defense started to freelance a little bit to make a play and started jumping out of gaps trying to do something, and that just made things worse.
How is Campbell going to approach the bye week?
It's going to be a week of grinding tape for him.
"Go back and look at these first eight weeks in all three phases and see if I can find some hidden nuggets, hidden gems, what we can do better," he said "My staff, we're looking at all our self-scouting. What we are? What's the snapshot of what we do well? What don't we do well?"
Campbell said the big thing this week is trying to find ways where he thinks he can help this team improve moving forward.
What is the schedule for the players this week?
The players were in Allen Park Monday for lifting and running.
The players will be back in the facility Tuesday to go over Sunday's film. The veterans who played a lot will be in recovery mode on Tuesday, while the young players will go out to practice for about an hour.
The whole team will be in Allen Park Wednesday for a half day, and Campbell plans to practice for about an hour or an hour and 15 minutes with a lot of situational stuff mixed in.
"There's still things we need to work on, obviously," he said.
Will the Lions be involved in the trade deadline Tuesday?
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Discussions can pop up with one phone call, but Campbell doesn't see anything imminent.
"I don't see anything right now that I can say has legs," he said.
Does he see any confidence issues with quarterback Jared Goff?
Goff's had an up-and-down season through eight games. His 1,995 passing yards rank ninth, but his eight touchdowns rank 22nd, his 85.3 passer rating is 25th and his six interceptions are the 11th most.
But Campbell says he doesn't see a lack of confidence from his veteran quarterback at all. Rather, Campbell is asking himself if he and his staff are doing enough to help Goff.
"That's one of the reasons why I want to dive into everything and my staff is this week," Campbell said. "It's one thing to try and solve these issues within the week getting ready for a new opponent, but sometimes when you can just step back and look at the totality of these last eight weeks and where we've been and where we want to go and who are best personnel group on the field is, it helps you get a batter snapshot of what's going on."
Campbell likes to think he and his staff can find better ways to get Goff in rhythm coming out of the bye.