KEY QUESTIONS: What went wrong for Lions' run defense in loss to Eagles?

Will the Lions be involved in the trade deadline Tuesday?

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Discussions can pop up with one phone call, but Campbell doesn't see anything imminent.

"I don't see anything right now that I can say has legs," he said.

Does he see any confidence issues with quarterback Jared Goff?

Goff's had an up-and-down season through eight games. His 1,995 passing yards rank ninth, but his eight touchdowns rank 22nd, his 85.3 passer rating is 25th and his six interceptions are the 11th most.

But Campbell says he doesn't see a lack of confidence from his veteran quarterback at all. Rather, Campbell is asking himself if he and his staff are doing enough to help Goff.

"That's one of the reasons why I want to dive into everything and my staff is this week," Campbell said. "It's one thing to try and solve these issues within the week getting ready for a new opponent, but sometimes when you can just step back and look at the totality of these last eight weeks and where we've been and where we want to go and who are best personnel group on the field is, it helps you get a batter snapshot of what's going on."