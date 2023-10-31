O'HARA: What we learned from Week 8 

The Detroit Lions did what they needed to do and what they absolutely had to do to end any doubt over who is in command of the NFC North.

That's what we learned from the Lions' 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night at Ford Field.

Among the other things we learned include the following: The Lions succeeded in establishing their identity after the woeful performance in a 38-6 loss to the Ravens the previous week.

We start with the Lions taking over the North.

The numbers say it, and so does the reality of every North contender's situation.