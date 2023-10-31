NOTEBOOK: Where Lions stand heading into bye week at 6-2

Detroit's 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football improves their record to 6-2 on the season as they head to a much-needed bye Week 9.

At 6-2, the Lions currently have the second best record in the NFC behind only the Philadelphia Eagles at 7-1. Detroit has a two-game lead in the NFC North over the 4-4 Minnesota Vikings.

"Yeah, it feels great. We're 6-2, we're leading our division, playing good ball, and still feel like there's meat on the bone," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after the game. "So, yeah, it feels good."

Detroit showed moxie Monday night in front of a national audience. They are a resilient bunch, especially defensively, bouncing back after the blowout loss last week in Baltimore.