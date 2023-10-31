NOTEBOOK: Where Lions stand heading into bye week at 6-2

Detroit's 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football improves their record to 6-2 on the season as they head to a much-needed bye Week 9.
At 6-2, the Lions currently have the second best record in the NFC behind only the Philadelphia Eagles at 7-1. Detroit has a two-game lead in the NFC North over the 4-4 Minnesota Vikings.
"Yeah, it feels great. We're 6-2, we're leading our division, playing good ball, and still feel like there's meat on the bone," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after the game. "So, yeah, it feels good."
Detroit showed moxie Monday night in front of a national audience. They are a resilient bunch, especially defensively, bouncing back after the blowout loss last week in Baltimore.
Good teams respond to adversity and the Lions 'defense did that Monday with their best performance of the season.
Detroit turned the ball over offensively three times, including a pick-six and were 1-for-5 in the red zone. Those are numbers that usually get a team beat, but good teams find a way. Detroit's offense still put up 26 points and 486 yards of total offense despite the mistakes.
Detroit now gets a week off to rest up, get healthy and focus their attention on a second half slate of games that includes just one opponent (Dallas, Week 17) with a winning record. Detroit also has a chance ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline to improve the roster.
After eight weeks of football the Lions are in a great position to make serious noise in the NFC playoff picture and to accomplish their No. 1 goal of a division title and home playoff game.
FIRST OF THE YEAR
Second-year safety Kerby Joseph can go home Monday night and finally have the feeling that he played a good game.
"To be honest, I don't feel like I have a good game unless I have a pick," Joseph said last week. "Unless I get a turnover or am around the ball. Me personally, if I don't do something to touch the ball or cause something going on I don't feel like I had a good game."
Joseph made a huge play Monday night one play after Detroit's offense fumbled the ball at their own 26-yard line and put the defense in a tough spot. Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a shot to the end zone. Joseph played the ball perfect like a center fielder shagging a routine fly to thwart the Raiders' scoring attempt.
NOT FEELING GOOD
Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was not feeling his best Monday night. He was added to the injury report on Sunday with an illness.
Combing through the box score after Detroit's win, you wouldn't know anything was wrong with him. St. Brown caught six passes for 108 yards to pace Detroit's passing attack.
He joins Herman Moore (1997) as the only two Lions to have 100 receiving yards in five of a player's first seven games of any season. He is the first Lion to have three straight 100-yard receiving games since Golden Tate in 2014.
EXTRA POINT
Defensive lineman Alim McNeill had two sacks against the Raiders to give him 4.0 on the season. His career high coming into this season was 2.0.