NOTEBOOK: Where Lions stand heading into bye week at 6-2

Oct 31, 2023 at 02:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit's 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football improves their record to 6-2 on the season as they head to a much-needed bye Week 9.

At 6-2, the Lions currently have the second best record in the NFC behind only the Philadelphia Eagles at 7-1. Detroit has a two-game lead in the NFC North over the 4-4 Minnesota Vikings.

"Yeah, it feels great. We're 6-2, we're leading our division, playing good ball, and still feel like there's meat on the bone," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after the game. "So, yeah, it feels good."

Detroit showed moxie Monday night in front of a national audience. They are a resilient bunch, especially defensively, bouncing back after the blowout loss last week in Baltimore.

Good teams respond to adversity and the Lions 'defense did that Monday with their best performance of the season.

Detroit turned the ball over offensively three times, including a pick-six and were 1-for-5 in the red zone. Those are numbers that usually get a team beat, but good teams find a way. Detroit's offense still put up 26 points and 486 yards of total offense despite the mistakes.

Detroit now gets a week off to rest up, get healthy and focus their attention on a second half slate of games that includes just one opponent (Dallas, Week 17) with a winning record. Detroit also has a chance ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline to improve the roster.

After eight weeks of football the Lions are in a great position to make serious noise in the NFC playoff picture and to accomplish their No. 1 goal of a division title and home playoff game.

FIRST OF THE YEAR

Second-year safety Kerby Joseph can go home Monday night and finally have the feeling that he played a good game.

"To be honest, I don't feel like I have a good game unless I have a pick," Joseph said last week. "Unless I get a turnover or am around the ball. Me personally, if I don't do something to touch the ball or cause something going on I don't feel like I had a good game."

Joseph made a huge play Monday night one play after Detroit's offense fumbled the ball at their own 26-yard line and put the defense in a tough spot. Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a shot to the end zone. Joseph played the ball perfect like a center fielder shagging a routine fly to thwart the Raiders' scoring attempt.

NOT FEELING GOOD

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was not feeling his best Monday night. He was added to the injury report on Sunday with an illness.

Combing through the box score after Detroit's win, you wouldn't know anything was wrong with him. St. Brown caught six passes for 108 yards to pace Detroit's passing attack.

He joins Herman Moore (1997) as the only two Lions to have 100 receiving yards in five of a player's first seven games of any season. He is the first Lion to have three straight 100-yard receiving games since Golden Tate in 2014.

EXTRA POINT

Defensive lineman Alim McNeill had two sacks against the Raiders to give him 4.0 on the season. His career high coming into this season was 2.0.

Related Content

news

FOUR DOWNS: Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs breaks out with huge performance on MNF

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 26-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders includes Gibbs' breakout, defensive bounce-back, rookie record and o-line shuffle.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Raiders

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 26-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. 
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Raiders

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Monday's Lions-Raiders matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Raiders

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Monday's Lions-Raiders matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Ragnow doubtful for Lions-Raiders

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including center Frank Ragnow's game status, preparing for Monday Night Football and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What's next for Gibbs after scoring first career TD?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 8 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders 
news

NOTEBOOK: LB Jack Campbell learning from mistakes in rookie season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including rookie linebacker Jack Campbell's perfectionist mindset, a surprise visit and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp.
news

Week 8 opponent: What the Raiders are saying

Find out what the Las Vegas Raiders are saying as they prepare for their Week 8 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Sewell an anchor up front for Lions' offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including right tackle Penei Sewell's performance, how the team will respond to adversity and more.
news

Lions DBs coach happy with how rookie Brian Branch is playing

Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Brian Duker is happy with how rookie Brian Branch is playing so far this season.
Advertising