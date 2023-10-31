FOUR DOWNS: Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs breaks out with huge performance on MNF

FOURTH DOWN: O-LINE SHUFFLE

The Lions have dealt with injuries upfront along their offensive line all season. Monday was their seventh different starting five combination in eight games and a completely new trio inside starting together.

With Halapoulivaati Vaitai still nursing a back injury, the Lions started rookie Colby Sorsdal at one of the guard spots. Kayode Awosika started at the other guard spot with Graham Glasgow moving over to center to replace the injured Frank Ragnow, who was inactive with a calf injury. When Awosika left in the third quarter with cramping, Dan Skipper stepped in.

Even with all that movement upfront and new guys playing together, the Lions put up nearly 500 yards of offense against the Raiders and rushed for a season-high 222 yards.

"Shout out to (offensive line coach) Hank (Fraley) and (offensive coordinator) Ben (Johnson) and everyone in that coaching staff on offense," Lions right tackle Penei Sewell said after the game. "They really challenged us and I think we took it personal just because we have guys hurt and it was a little different lineup than we expected at all going into the season. We just took that to heart and came out here and went to work."