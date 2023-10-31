RECAP: Lions vs. Raiders

It wasn't always pretty for the Detroit Lions Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The offense turned the ball over three times and were just 1-for-5 in the red zone, but good teams find a way and that's what Detroit did Monday defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-14, to improve to 6-2 on the season as they head to their bye week.

Riley Patterson notched four field goals (44 yards, 31, 33, 52), and touchdowns from rookies Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs were enough to lead the Lions to victory. Gibbs, who was making his third career start for the injured David Montgomery (ribs) had a breakout performance. He rushed for a career-high 152 yards on 26 carries (5.8 avg.) with a 27-yard touchdown. He also caught five passes for 37 yards, becoming the first rookie running back to produce a game with 100-plus rushing yards and 30-plus receiving yards since Barry Sanders.

Detroit's defense was terrific all night and a big reason why the Lions head into their bye week with the second best record in the NFC after Week 8. They held the Raiders to just seven points and 157 total yards of offense. The other Raiders score was a 75-yard interception return by Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters.