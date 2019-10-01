O'HARA: What we learned from Week 4

Kerryon: What's wrong with Kerryon Johnson? That was a popular question before Sunday's game, and a fairly legitimate one since he'd been held to 126 yards on 48 carries in the first three games.

Johnson rushed for 125 yards on 28 carries against the Chiefs, and he added two catches for 32 yards. The offensive line is starting to come around. As a result, so is Johnson's production.

Bevell influence: Under Bevell, the Lions are getting the ball downfield more than previously. That's reflected in Matthew Stafford's average of 8.0 yards per attempt through four games, compared to his 6.8-yard per attempt after last year for a full season.

The ball's also being spread around in different ways to running backs. J.D. McKissic gained 26 yards on a run out of the backfield Sunday, with the help of a block by fullback Nick Bawden. The previous week, McKissic split wide right and gained 44 yards on an end around to the left. It was his only carry of the game.