O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Where the Lions stand heading into the bye week

1. Patricia speaks: It was a grueling day's work for both teams, and the Chiefs needed to put together a 79-yard drive to score the winning TD with 20 seconds left.

It was the Lions' first loss in a tough opening four-pack of the season, and it left them with a 2-1-1 record.

Patricia was asked what direction the team is heading with the bye coming up.

"We'll find out as we go through the season," he said. "There's certainly some things in here to be really proud of, as we take a look at it, as we get into the bye week, we'll find out things we need to fix. And that will be a key part of it.

"We're going to have to go fix those things as we go forward. We're going to go compete with anybody that is put in front of us, but we expect to win no matter who we play. We're going out to play and compete and win."

2. The test: The Lions made mistakes – plenty in fact. They fumbled away two scoring chances early in the third quarter that left them with no points when they had the ball at the Chiefs' five-yard line and the one on successive possessions.

There have been times in the past when the Lions continued the giveaway. They didn't do that Sunday. They fought back.

On third quarter fumble No. 1, the defense promptly took the ball away from the Chiefs.

Fumble No. 2 was by running back Kerryon Johnson on the next possession on first and goal at the one.

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland picked the ball out of the pile of players and ran 100 yards for a touchdown and a 20-13 Chiefs lead.

It could have had the Lions thinking about their upcoming mini-break from football, but they didn't.

They drove to a field goal and a touchdown on their next two possessions for a 23-20 lead.

In a span of some eight minutes, the Lions turned the momentum from game gone to game on.