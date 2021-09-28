O'HARA: What we learned from Week 3

Questionable plays are reviewed, and there is no grey issue. The ball has left the player's hand or hasn't before the lights go on and the buzzer sounds.

My suggestion for the NFL: Put lights at the top of the uprights on the two goal posts. If the lights go on before the ball is snapped, it's a penalty.

If that system were in place now, it would not have guaranteed anything for the Lions. The Ravens still had time to run a play before Tucker attempted the field goal, but an incompletion or a gain shorter than five yards would have made for a longer field goal than the 66-yarder Tucker made.

At least it would have been clear cut, with no controversy.

That's my contribution to world peace.

Different strokes: I get the discussion on play calls on the Lions' last possession that set up their go-ahead field goal, and whether rushing three was the right defensive call when the Ravens had fourth and 19. Jackson had time to hit Sammy Watkins with a 36-yard pass that put the Ravens in field-goal position.

My opinion: There was nothing wrong with either call.