TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Sep 27, 2021 at 11:36 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Swift comeback: The Lions started feeding second-year running back D'Andre Swift the football more both in the run game and pass game in the second half, and that turned out to be a recipe for success on offense.

Swift caught three passes for 44 yards on Detroit's first scoring drive, a drive capped off with his two-yard run. He finished with 60 receiving yards and 47 rushing for 107 total scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Swift has 19 receptions through three games this season, the most in franchise history by a running back in that span. – Tim Twentyman

3 & out: The Ravens had one three-and-out, and it came on the first of their 10 possessions. Of the next nine, they punted only twice. They had four field goals, a missed field goal, an interception and their only TD. The Lions did a good job of protecting the end zone. – Mike O'Hara

Conservative vs. aggressive: Down 16-14 with a 1st and 10 at Baltimore's 14-yard line and two minutes left in the game, Detroit opted to run the ball to try and milk away Baltimore's remaining two timeouts, instead of taking a shot or two into the end zone to force the Ravens to score a touchdown late to win.

In the end, the Lions ran down the clock – and Baltimore's timeouts – with three runs and went ahead, 17-16, with just one minute and four seconds on the clock. Should the Lions have been more aggressive to maybe score there and take the field goal out of play? Maybe. But the plan played out just like the Lions had probably hoped.

After a sack, incompletion and sack, Baltimore faced 4th and 19 with 26 seconds left. Detroit couldn't have drawn that up any better before Baltimore's last possession. Unfortunately, a communication error led to a conversion on 4th down. In the end, Campbell probably played it right. – Tim Twentyman

Fan support: The end of Sunday's game was a lot like the opener against the 49ers – with one exception. Most fans left early and didn't see the Lions rally to throw a scare into the 49ers. Fans stayed to the end Sunday, and the atmosphere was electric. – Mike O'Hara

Third-down anomaly: Baltimore was just 1-of-10 converting on third down Sunday, but were still able to make enough plays – aided by the huge 4th and 19 conversion late. Still, it's odd to see a team have a stat line like that on third down, lose the turnover battle (1-0) and convert just 50 percent in the red zone and still win the game. – Tim Twentyman

Harris impact: Charles Harris has been a good addition to the Lions' defense. He got his second sack Sunday. A 2017 first-round draft pick by Miami, he is one sack short of matching his career high of three sacks, set last season with Atlanta. – Mike O'Hara

More playing time: Linebackers Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Derrick Barnes took advantage of more playing time. Reeves-Maybin had three tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. Barnes had four tackles. – Tim Twentyman

