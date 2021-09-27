TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Conservative vs. aggressive: Down 16-14 with a 1st and 10 at Baltimore's 14-yard line and two minutes left in the game, Detroit opted to run the ball to try and milk away Baltimore's remaining two timeouts, instead of taking a shot or two into the end zone to force the Ravens to score a touchdown late to win.

In the end, the Lions ran down the clock – and Baltimore's timeouts – with three runs and went ahead, 17-16, with just one minute and four seconds on the clock. Should the Lions have been more aggressive to maybe score there and take the field goal out of play? Maybe. But the plan played out just like the Lions had probably hoped.

After a sack, incompletion and sack, Baltimore faced 4th and 19 with 26 seconds left. Detroit couldn't have drawn that up any better before Baltimore's last possession. Unfortunately, a communication error led to a conversion on 4th down. In the end, Campbell probably played it right. – Tim Twentyman

Fan support: The end of Sunday's game was a lot like the opener against the 49ers – with one exception. Most fans left early and didn't see the Lions rally to throw a scare into the 49ers. Fans stayed to the end Sunday, and the atmosphere was electric. – Mike O'Hara