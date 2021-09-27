KEY QUESTIONS: Would Campbell change Lions' approach to final offensive possession?

After the game Sunday, Jackson said the timeout Detroit called before their fourth-down play at the end was an opportunity for the Ravens to calm down a little bit and change the play. He said it was a real benefit to converting that down and going on and winning the game. Does Campbell regret taking the timeout?

There wasn't a yes or no associated with this response.

Campbell said he was hoping to get everyone on defense settled down and get everyone on the same page. He said everyone was on the same page on that 4th and 19 conversion, except one player. Campbell didn't name the player.

"It hurt us," he said.

With all the momentum on Detroit's side in that situation and the Ravens having to rush, it's probably better just to go with the flow of the game there and not give Baltimore a chance to regroup.

Will the Lions get some players who are eligible to return this week back?

Starting left tackle Taylor Decker is eligible to come off IR this week, but Campbell doesn't expect him back for Sunday. Campbell didn't totally rule him out just yet, but said there was a very slim chance Decker plays Sunday in Chicago.

Defensive end Da'Shawn Hand is another player eligible to return. He was placed on IR with a groin injury to begin the year. Like Decker, Campbell doesn't expect Hand back this week.