O'HARA: What we learned from Week 15

The Lions have a 10-4 won-loss record with three games left, starting next Sunday at NFC North rival Minnesota.

"We have to go out to Minneapolis and face the Vikings who are a very dangerous team and find a way to win it and get this division."

The Vikings are the defending NFC North champions, with a 13-4 record in 2022. They're 7-7 with a slight chance to win the North – if they win their last three games and the Lions lose their last three.

No losing streaks: The Lions have not lost two games in a row this season, and player relationships have a role in it.

"Yeah, there is something about it." Campbell said. "That's why we constructed it the way we did. You're looking for guys that you believe can play the positions they do, but you got to be made up a certain way, too.

"That's what this league is. It is about the obstacles you face. The adversity. The pressure that is put on you from the outside that you have to be able to block out. The best way to say it is, do we have guys that endear themselves to their teammates. That's got to be a quality that you have. If it's not, it's hard for you to stay here with us.

"If you endear yourself to your teammates, the way you go about your business, the way that you communicate, the way that you interact with them. Then those guys are probably going to want to battle with you.