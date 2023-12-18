TIM AND MIKE: Week 15 observations

Sutton vs. Sutton: Lions cornerback Cam Sutton had an outstanding game Saturday. He was tasked with limiting Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton most of the night. With Cam covering Courtland, he allowed just two targets and one catch for eight yards and broke up a pass, per Pro Football Focus stats. – Tim Twentyman
On the run: Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery took another big step toward setting a franchise record for having two 1,000-yard running backs in the same year. Gibbs rushed for an even 100 yards to increase his total for the season to 792 yards. Montgomery rushed for 85 yards to make his season total 855 yards. – Mike O'Hara
Secondary play: Detroit's secondary played perhaps their most complete game of the season Saturday. Sutton and Ifeatu Melifonwu stood out. Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph were also good. Khalil Dorsey stepped into the No. 2 cornerback spot and played really well, allowing just two catches in his coverage all game. The Lions notched a season-high eight passes defended against the Broncos. – Tim Twentyman
Slow start: It took the Lions some time to get rolling on offense, which seems unlikely since they scored 42 points. They failed to score a point in three possessions in the first quarter. The flood gates opened after that – three TDs in the second quarter, one in the third and two in the fourth. – Mike O'Hara
Pressure package: The Lions pressured Denver quarterback Russell Wilson on 51.4 percent of his drop backs, which is a league-leading fifth time that number has been over 50 percent vs. an opponent this season, per Next Gen Stats. – Tim Twentyman
Third quarter thaw: The Lions scored only one TD in the third quarter, but it was not because of a continuation of the problems they have had in the third quarter. They had only one possession in the third quarter and drove 75 yards in eight plays. An optimist would say they were one-for-one in the third quarter. – Mike O'Hara
Primetime: The Lions are undefeated this season in primetime – Week 1 vs. Kansas City (21-20), Week 4 vs. Green Bay (34-20), Week 8 vs. Las Vegas (26-14) and Week 15 vs. Denver (42-17). Detroit has at least one more primetime game remaining Week 17 in Dallas. – Tim Twentyman
Taking advantage: The Lions were dangerous in scoring opportunities. They were 6-for 6-in the red zone and two-for-two in goal-to-goal situations. – Mike O'Hara
Crossover success: The Lions swept both of their AFC and NFC division crossovers this season. They were 4-0 vs. the AFC West and 4-0 vs. NFC South. – Tim Twentyman
Surprise stat: Quarterback Jared Goff's five touchdown passes Saturday gave him 26 on the season. He threw 29 touchdowns last season. He's the first quarterback in franchise history to throw for at least 25 touchdown passes in consecutive seasons. – Tim Twentyman