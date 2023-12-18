KEY QUESTIONS: Campbell confirms Ragnow played 1 week after meniscus surgery

Head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday two days after his team's big victory over the Denver Broncos in primetime Saturday night, 42-17. The Lions have now turned their focus to the Vikings and a chance to win the NFC North with a victory in Minnesota on Sunday.
Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday media session:
Are there any roster updates this week?
Campbell said the plan this week is to start the practice windows for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and fullback Jason Cabinda. Gardner-Johnson has been out since Week 2 with a torn pectoral muscle. Cabinda hasn't played since Week 3 due to a knee injury.
Campbell also said the plan is to put rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker on the 53-man roster as his 21-day practice window closes this week. He's currently on the Non-Football Injury list and Detroit has to either put him on the 53 or place him on IR where they wouldn't be able to work with him at practice over the next month.
What jumped out on tape about Detroit's performance against the Broncos Saturday?
Campbell loves what his team did on both sides of the ball on third down. Offensively the Lions were 5-for-10 (50 percent) and defensively they held Denver to 5-of-13 (38.5) on third down. He loved the red zone play on offense going 6-for-6 in the contest. Campbell also mentioned the advantage Detroit had both in rushing yards (185-to-83) and explosive plays (13-6). The offensive line play got a shoutout too.
Individually, he mentioned quarterback Jared Goff (game ball), running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, tight end Sam LaPorta, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, linebacker Alex Anzalone, cornerback Cam Sutton, defensive lineman John Cominsky, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, linebacker Anthony Pittman and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez for their performances Saturday.
What didn't Campbell like about the tape?
The first three possessions on offense that all resulted in punts was first on his list.
"We have to be better there and those were our own errors," he said. "Coaches and players. We have to clean that up. A couple of those showed up on third down."
He also talked about wanting to see more consistency on defense in the second half.
How much does Campbell and the rest of the team appreciate the toughness center Frank Ragnow showed playing Saturday?
Ragnow missed only one game after having a procedure done on his knee for a meniscus injury. He played every snap in the game Saturday and didn't allow a single pressure and was terrific in the run game.
"That's how Frank is," Campbell said. "Frank is going to will himself to play. His mind controls his body, which we talk about all the time. The good ones can do that. He's what we already know. He's a tough dude and he's mind over matter.
"But ultimately what it's about for him ... he is terrified of letting his teammates down. That means more to him than anything. It's just the way he is. That's why guys respect the hell out of him."
What does Campbell see on tape of Minnesota?
He sees a team that's a lot different than the one they saw twice last year, especially defensively.
"(Defensive coordinator) Coach (Brian) Flores, it's a different style now, totally different than what we faced last year. Personnel is different but just the scheme alone and the way they play. This is entirely new."
The Vikings rank sixth against the run and 13th in total defense. Their 43.5 blitz percentage is No. 1 in the NFL and their 41 sacks rank in the top 10.
Offensively, Campbell talked about the skill weapons in the passing game and the dangerous trio of wide receiver Justin Jefferson, wide receiver Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson.
Will Campbell celebrate the clinching of a playoff berth tonight if Philadelphia beats Seattle?
"Honestly, we came into this thing, 'We have to win the division.' And that's the goal," he said. "That's where it is. If something happens between now and then, hey, that's all good, but that is our focus. We talked about that this morning as a team. That was the focus when we entered it and that's still the focus, man."
When it comes to any lessons Campbell said he learned when he was coaching in New Orleans and they were winning division titles, he said it's sometimes natural for players late in the season when things don't go right to press and try to make plays because a division title or playoff berth is so close, they can smell it.
Campbell said the teams that handle the late-season pressure are the ones who fall back to their training and trust what the coaches are telling them and that their teammates will do their jobs.