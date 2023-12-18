KEY QUESTIONS: Campbell confirms Ragnow played 1 week after meniscus surgery

How much does Campbell and the rest of the team appreciate the toughness center Frank Ragnow showed playing Saturday?

Ragnow missed only one game after having a procedure done on his knee for a meniscus injury. He played every snap in the game Saturday and didn't allow a single pressure and was terrific in the run game.

"That's how Frank is," Campbell said. "Frank is going to will himself to play. His mind controls his body, which we talk about all the time. The good ones can do that. He's what we already know. He's a tough dude and he's mind over matter.

"But ultimately what it's about for him ... he is terrified of letting his teammates down. That means more to him than anything. It's just the way he is. That's why guys respect the hell out of him."

What does Campbell see on tape of Minnesota?

He sees a team that's a lot different than the one they saw twice last year, especially defensively.

"(Defensive coordinator) Coach (Brian) Flores, it's a different style now, totally different than what we faced last year. Personnel is different but just the scheme alone and the way they play. This is entirely new."

The Vikings rank sixth against the run and 13th in total defense. Their 43.5 blitz percentage is No. 1 in the NFL and their 41 sacks rank in the top 10.