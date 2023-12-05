O'HARA: What we learned from Week 13

Head coach Dan Campbell and his staff know what they have and don't have on their roster as the Detroit Lions move closer to clinching a playoff berth.

Campbell made that clear in a postgame interview after Sunday's 33-28 road win over the New Orleans Saints.

What we learned is that the turnover ratio is vital to the Lions' success. Among the other things we've learned is quarterback Jared Goff's ability to close out games, and the value of a veteran defensive lineman.

We start with Campbell and turnovers.