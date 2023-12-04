TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Stepping up: The Saints' defense made a concerted effort to try and take Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown out of the game. That was obviously the plan with the way they devoted coverage to him and bracketed the third-year receiver. Allen said as much after the game.

That's why LaPorta's performance was so important. Take away St. Brown. OK. The Lions proved Sunday they have other weapons that can beat their one-on-one matchups and impact the game. – Tim Twentyman