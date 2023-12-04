KEY QUESTIONS: What are the injury updates coming out of Sunday's game?

What does Campbell think of the rookie season tight end Sam LaPorta is having?

LaPorta notched nine receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown in Detroit's win over the Saints, becoming the sixth rookie tight end in NFL history and first since 1995 to produce a game with 140 receiving yards.

Campbell played tight end in this league and knows how hard of a position it is for a rookie to come in and have consistent production, though he joked he wouldn't know anything about the receiving production as he was known more for his toughness and blocking at the position.

"It is not easy," Campbell said. "It's not easy to play this position as a rookie and do all that we're asking him to do. Because he does it all. It's in the run game, it's protection and you see the pass production. That's what everybody sees, right? The numbers and separation. But no one has any true idea of all the other stuff he does for us. That's a tight end. That's what a tight end does and I'm glad he's ours.

"He just keeps growing. He doesn't say a word. Just goes to work. He's hard on himself but he never gets down and never feels sorry for himself when he makes a mistake. It drives him. I know this, at critical times in the game he just always shows up. It's not easy but he's making it look easy, I know that."