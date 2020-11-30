O'HARA: What we learned from Week 12

Like mother, like daughter.

That's what we learned about Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp's management style, expectations and willingness to make changes when those expectations are not met.

In all those areas, and more, Hamp is like her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, whom she succeeded in June as the franchise's principal owner. Ford was quick to act when results did not meet her expectations, and her daughter showed similar traits by firing general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia with five games left in the season.

Among the other things we learned include the following: Quarterback Matthew Stafford's future with the Lions could rest in the hands of the next head coach; the Lions will use a search team to some degree to get candidates for the GM and head coach positions; Hamp is not blind to he team's won-loss record or the unhappiness of fans over the franchise's decline in the standings under the Quinn-Patricia tandem.

We start with the mother-daughter connection:

Hamp said in her press conference Saturday that she reached the breaking point with losses to the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans in a five-day period.