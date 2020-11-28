Hockenson continues to be a bright spot for Lions

The NFL released the early leaders for Pro Bowl voting at every position in the NFC on Wednesday, and T.J. Hockenson is currently the leading vote getter at the tight end position with 54,312 votes. Kansas City's Travis Kelce is the AFC's leading vote getter at tight end with 127,868 votes.

Last year's No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Hockenson has been very consistent in his second season. He leads the Lions in receptions (45) and receiving yards (530), and is tied for the team lead with five touchdown grabs after posting five receptions for 89 yards in Detroit's Thanksgiving Day loss to Houston. Thursday was the eighth game this season Hockenson has recorded at least four catches and his seventh game with at least 50 receiving yards.