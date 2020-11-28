Lions announce changes at head coach & GM

Hamp said the 20-0 loss to Carolina last Sunday and the 41-25 loss to the Texans on Thanksgiving prompted her to make this move.

"Both of those games were extremely disappointing and it just seemed like the path going forward wasn't what we wanted it to be, so we thought this was a good time to make the change," she said.

Quinn arrived in Detroit in 2016 and retained then head coach Jim Caldwell for back-to-back 9-7 seasons in 2016 and 2017, but had loftier goals of competing for division titles and playoff wins. Quinn hired Patricia, reconnecting the pair from their time together in New England.

Patricia won six games in his first season and just three last year playing without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford for half of the year. After just four wins in their first 11 games this season, Hamp made the decision to move on from Quinn and Patricia. The Lions were 31-43-1 in Quinn's tenure and 13-29-1 with Patricia as head coach.

"I think we've got a talented team and we should have come together better than we have," Hamp said. "We just felt like the leadership wasn't getting that job done.

"I promise you we are going to do an extremely thorough and comprehensive search for both positions. We're going to lean on all sorts of resources and the league will probably be one of them."