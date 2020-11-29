O'HARA: Sheila Ford Hamp keeping her word on expectations for Lions

There was fair warning, made loud and clear last December in meetings with the Detroit media, that ownership expected to compete for a playoff berth and to play meaningful games in December.

Hamp, who was six months away from succeeding her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, as principal owner, was a vocal presence in that meeting.

By her actions Saturday, Hamp proved that it wasn't idle talk.

She kept her word on expectations – and she has the same standards for whoever takes over as GM and head coach.

"I meant what I said in December," she said. "I still mean it. Things were not going well. It was not what we wanted. We were hoping to be playoff bound.

"Things were just not seeming to go the right way."

Hamp also said in the December media session that Quinn and Patricia would be evaluated separately.

Quinn inherited Jim Caldwell as head coach when he was hired as GM in 2016. The Lions went 9-7 both years and made the playoffs in 2016. Quinn fired Caldwell after the 2017 season, making a statement that "9-7 is not good enough."

He also said that the 9-7 record was on his resume, too.

It seemed like a good fit for the Lions when Patricia was hired in 2018. He and Quinn had a strong relationship from their many years together with the New England Patriots – Quinn working in personnel, Patricia rising in the ranks as an assistant coach until ultimately becoming defensive coordinator under head coach legend Bill Belichick.

But the Lions never could sustain any winning momentum under Patricia. They dropped from 3-3 to a 6-10 finish in 2018; from 3-4-1 to 3-12-1 in 2019 and from 3-3 to their current 4-7 this year.

Game after game in all three seasons, teams would go on long scoring binges against the Lions, with no answer back.