O'HARA: What we learned from Week 11

Walker, the NFL novice, completed 24 of 34 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown. He had two passes intercepted. Both were in the end zone.

Stafford, playing with an injured right thumb, completed 28 of 33 passes for 178 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He had a TD pass to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. in the third quarter called back because of a penalty for an illegal formation.

Bottom line: The Panthers overcame the quarterback mismatch by winning the other matchups. Their defensive line led a charge that sacked Stafford five times. Their offensive line protected Walker well enough, giving up just one sack to make him feel comfortable.

It also helped that Carolina rushed for 116 yards to only 40 for the Lions – who didn't have a single first down rushing.

Incentive: Also weighted heavily in the Lions favor. A victory would have improved their won-loss record to 5-5 and put them in the playoff race, especially with NFC North rivals Green Bay (7-3) and Minnesota (4-6) losing and Chicago on a bye with a 5-5 record.

The Panthers went into the game with a 3-7 record, five straight losses and no realistic hope to make the playoffs. But for whatever reason, Carolina was by far the more motivated team.