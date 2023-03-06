O'HARA: What we learned from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

In one group of 30 to 35 players, Campbell said he put check-marks on four players.

"They've got the 'it factor,'" he said. "When you sit there and hear them talk about football, there's a fire inside them. They can't sit in their seat when they talk about football. They've got to get up and talk.

"They have to tell you what's going on. You can't fake that. When you have that, you love ball."

Accountability: Holmes is putting the blame on himself for the Lions' failure to have better backup quarterbacks.

It's a noble gesture – and probably accurate – but the fact is the Lions' backups have been inadequate for more than a decade.

Since opening day of 2011, the Lions have not had a backup quarterback win a game. They've gone 0-11 in relief of Matthew Stafford (0-8 in 2019) and Jared Goff (0-3 in 2021).

"Last year we kind of left training camp sliding into home plate trying to fill that role," Holmes said. "That's on me. We have to do a better job of making sure we're not in that position again."