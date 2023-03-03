What are Lions looking for in a cornerback prospect?

INDIANAPOLIS – Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn knows exactly what he's looking for in a young cornerback coming into the league. He knows from personal experience what the great ones look like. Glenn spent 15 years playing cornerback in the NFL, earning three Pro Bowl nods and one All-Pro selection.

"I think the first thing is personality," Glenn told a group of local reporters at the Combine of what he's looking for this week meeting with all the cornerback prospects at the Combine.

"How do they come in? How confident are they? How do they go about operating with the installs. Me personally, I can tell right off the top if this is a guy who's going to get after it because of just the way he operates. There's a certain aura about a cornerback and a receiver you can immediately (sense), just personality wise and that shows up and they can't help themselves."