TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 3 observations

Safety versatility: Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn thinks Tracy Walker and Kerby Joseph are going to be a nice safety duo for the Lions in 2023, as long as Walker returns to form after suffering an Achilles injury last year. The Lions could add to that position via the draft, and Glenn said the one thing he covets in a safety is versatility and the ability to play in the slot, if needed. One guy who could be a fit in that regard is Illinois safety Sydney Brown, who proved to be a versatile safety/nickel starting 50 games for the Illini.

"I'm a confident, versatile player," Brown said at the Combine. "I can play in the box, have a natural feel for the line games in front of me, whatever run concepts you're going to throw at me. I can play in the post, I can play deep half, I can play curl/flat -- whatever you need, I can do."

Eye-popping measurements: Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents had an impressive workout Friday. He measured 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds with 34-inch arms and had a vertical of 41.5 inches and a 11'6'' broad jump.