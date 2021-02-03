O'HARA: Sanders likes the direction Lions franchise is headed in

Sanders thinks it's an asset that Campbell has begun building his staff of assistants with ex-players. That includes coordinators -- Anthony Lynn (offense) and Aaron Glenn (defense) -- and position coaches Duce Staley, Hank Fraley and Mark Brunell.

"I think it's a big asset," said. "Coaches come in all shapes and sizes and experiences. Certain guys who have played have been to successfully make that leap into coaching and be a very big asset for players.

"You really understand exactly what players are going through. You've pretty much seen everything on the field before."

"You want guys who can reach players and get the most out of them, and understand the psychology of players and how they prepare every day a certain way."

Sanders saw a new side of football in his advisor role. It was a different experience, and it showed a departure from the norm for the Lions' standard operating process by having an ex-player lend his perspective in the coach-GM hiring process.

"It was pretty neat to just go through the process, and have conversations with Chris Spielman and with Rod Wood," Sanders said, referring to the franchise president (Wood) and special assistant (Spielman).

"It was a side of it I hadn't seen. I don't know how much my input had to do with anything. A lot of people want those jobs. There's a lot weighing on it.

"Hats off to Chris and Rod for the selections they made. Hopefully, going forward we'll see the benefit of those picks."

Sanders offered a short summary bottom line on what direction the franchise is headed in one month into 2021: