MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Early predictions have Lions going QB at 7

Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

Why: Ok, hear me out! New general manager Brad Holmes comes from the Rams, where he played a big role in drafting Aaron Donald. Christian Barmore is the first of a long line of future interior defensive linemen who have caught "Donald Fever" and try to mold their game after him. Barmore is so nimble for a big man it's incredible. He showed out on limited snaps in 2019, and while he probably didn't play at his absolute best throughout the whole regular season, he was back to being his dominant self when the College Football Playoffs rolled around, earning a 91.3 pass-rush grade over the final two games of his championship-winning season. It's not as if the Lions don't need pass rush, either.

Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Why: Detroit is in a tough spot with wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola all slated to hit free agency. The good news is that they are in a position to grab one of the most electric wide receivers college football has ever seen. Waddle missed most of the 2020 season due to a fractured ankle, but the Bama receiver was truly an explosive play waiting to happen in the four games he appeared in. He generated a Power 5-best 4.68 yards per route run, averaged 10.7 yards after the catch, teamed up for a perfect passer rating of 158.3 on his 29 targets and hauled in 329 deep receiving yards. The latter still ranks 13th among all Power 5 receivers despite appearing just four times all year. Waddle reportedly ran a 4.37 40-yard dash coming out of high school. He is a threat to house it anytime he gets the ball with that speed and explosiveness.

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State