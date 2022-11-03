O'HARA'S WEEK 9 PREVIEW: Business as usual for Lions despite recent moves

It has been business as usual on an unusual week for the Detroit Lions.

The focus was on preparing to play the Packers Sunday at Ford Field when the Lions got back to work Wednesday, not on the firing of defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant Monday and the trade of tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday.

Head coach Dan Campbell didn't expect anything different based on his NFL career as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Campbell was forthright in discussing the moves with his players.

"This is the reality of the situation," he said. "You don't sugar coat it. You say it for what it is. And then these are the things we have to do moving forward.

"In terms of playing the game and getting better, it's still about improving and all the little details -- fundamentals, turnovers, takeaways, penalties. And that all happens in practice.

"It's all about staying focused on those things."

The Lions and Packers both have been struggling. The Packers have a 3-5 won-loss record and a four-game losing streak. The Lions are 1-6 with a five-game losing streak.

Hockenson was one of the NFL's most productive eight ends. He ranked fifth among tight ends win 395 receiving yards and No. 1 with an average of 15.2 yards per reception.