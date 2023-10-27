O'HARA'S WEEK 8 PREVIEW: Lions ready to respond after Week 7 loss to Ravens

Oct 27, 2023 at 07:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The roller coaster of emotions that keep fans awake for extended periods don't make the same impact on players and coaches.

Win or lose, it's business as usual when the Detroit Lions move on to the next game.

The Lions are bouncing back from a 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens as they prepare to play the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on Monday night.

It doesn't mean that the players don't care about winning or losing. The nature of their business means they have to move on after games, win or lose.

"It's a roller coaster outside of our building at times, for every team in the league," said quarterback Jared Goff. "It's no different for us, but in here (the locker room), it's steady Eddie and ready to respond this week."

The loss to the Ravens ended the Lions' four-game winning streak and dropped their won-loss record to 5-2. The Lions are still in first place in the NFC North with a two-game lead over the second-place Vikings.

"I think we know what we're made of," Goff said. "We've got to respond the right way and play good ball this week."

Practice photos: October 26, 2023

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 29

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 29

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 29

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 29

Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 29

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 29

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 29

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 29

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 29

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 29

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 29

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 29

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 29

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach Brian Duker during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 29

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach Brian Duker during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 29

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 29

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 29

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Devine Ozigbo (33) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 29

Detroit Lions running back Devine Ozigbo (33) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on October 26, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Matchup to watch: One of the intriguing subplots Monday night will be the battle between Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and the Lions' offensive linemen.

Crosby has developed into one of the NFL's top pass rushers since being drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan.

He is coming off a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2022 and has made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons. He's on the way to a third Pro Bowl with 6.5 sacks in the first seven games.

"He's relentless," said Hank Fraley, the Lions' highly respected offensive line coach. "He's got every move in his collection. He can play inside, outside. Left side, inside.

"Trying to nail him down – it's a challenge. We like to see what people consider two of the top tackles in the league (Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell) on our side going against a talent like him.

"This battle ... it should be a lot of fun."

Related Links

Raiders' QB: There is no question about Jimmy Garoppolo's status as the Raiders' starting quarterback. The Raiders are 3-2 this year with him as the starter.

The only question is his health, and indications are that he will be back starting after missing two of the last four games with injuries.

Lions keys

Offense: Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs showed promise running the ball against the Ravens with a light workload because of the lopsided score – a 38-6 loss to the Ravens. Gibbs gained 68 yards on 11 carries.

Gibbs could get more carries against the Raiders. The Raiders rank 10th overall on defense, giving up an average of 316.4 yards per game. They rank 24th against the run, allowing 129 yards per game.

Defense: The Lions have been strong against the run, averaging 76.3 yards allowed per game – second fewest in the league. They've allowed 21.6 points per game.

That total is inflated by the 37 points they allowed to Seattle in an overtime loss, and the 38 allowed last week against the Ravens.

Lions-Raiders prediction:

This is a game the Lions should win to get their won-loss record to 6-2 going into the bye week. I think they'll do that, but not by enough to cover the point spread that favors them by 8.5 points.

My pick: Lions 27, Raiders 26.

Related Content

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 7 

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 7 observations 

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.  
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: What went wrong for Lions in 38-6 loss to Baltimore

This week's Monday Countdown looks at what went wrong for the Detroit Lions in their 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 7 PREVIEW: Lions to face another tough road test in Baltimore

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 7 matchup vs. the Ravens including another tough road test, three keys for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 6

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 6 observations 

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 20-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions show they're talented, tough & resilient

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Detroit Lions are talented, tough and resilient – all qualities that are found in winners.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 6 PREVIEW: Lions expecting Buccaneers' best coming off bye

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 6 matchup vs. the Buccaneers including what to expect from Tampa Bay, two keys for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 5

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 5 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions playing with tenacity & stacking wins

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Detroit Lions continue to succeed despite injuries, and how head coach Dan Campbell regards them as a team made for the long haul.
Advertising