O'HARA'S WEEK 8 PREVIEW: Lions ready to respond after Week 7 loss to Ravens

The roller coaster of emotions that keep fans awake for extended periods don't make the same impact on players and coaches.

Win or lose, it's business as usual when the Detroit Lions move on to the next game.

The Lions are bouncing back from a 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens as they prepare to play the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on Monday night.

It doesn't mean that the players don't care about winning or losing. The nature of their business means they have to move on after games, win or lose.

"It's a roller coaster outside of our building at times, for every team in the league," said quarterback Jared Goff. "It's no different for us, but in here (the locker room), it's steady Eddie and ready to respond this week."

The loss to the Ravens ended the Lions' four-game winning streak and dropped their won-loss record to 5-2. The Lions are still in first place in the NFC North with a two-game lead over the second-place Vikings.