O'HARA'S WEEK 8 PREVIEW: Lions ready to respond after Week 7 loss to Ravens

The roller coaster of emotions that keep fans awake for extended periods don't make the same impact on players and coaches.
Win or lose, it's business as usual when the Detroit Lions move on to the next game.
The Lions are bouncing back from a 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens as they prepare to play the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on Monday night.
It doesn't mean that the players don't care about winning or losing. The nature of their business means they have to move on after games, win or lose.
"It's a roller coaster outside of our building at times, for every team in the league," said quarterback Jared Goff. "It's no different for us, but in here (the locker room), it's steady Eddie and ready to respond this week."
The loss to the Ravens ended the Lions' four-game winning streak and dropped their won-loss record to 5-2. The Lions are still in first place in the NFC North with a two-game lead over the second-place Vikings.
"I think we know what we're made of," Goff said. "We've got to respond the right way and play good ball this week."
View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, October 26, 2023.
Matchup to watch: One of the intriguing subplots Monday night will be the battle between Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and the Lions' offensive linemen.
Crosby has developed into one of the NFL's top pass rushers since being drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan.
He is coming off a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2022 and has made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons. He's on the way to a third Pro Bowl with 6.5 sacks in the first seven games.
"He's relentless," said Hank Fraley, the Lions' highly respected offensive line coach. "He's got every move in his collection. He can play inside, outside. Left side, inside.
"Trying to nail him down – it's a challenge. We like to see what people consider two of the top tackles in the league (Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell) on our side going against a talent like him.
"This battle ... it should be a lot of fun."
Raiders' QB: There is no question about Jimmy Garoppolo's status as the Raiders' starting quarterback. The Raiders are 3-2 this year with him as the starter.
The only question is his health, and indications are that he will be back starting after missing two of the last four games with injuries.
Lions keys
Offense: Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs showed promise running the ball against the Ravens with a light workload because of the lopsided score – a 38-6 loss to the Ravens. Gibbs gained 68 yards on 11 carries.
Gibbs could get more carries against the Raiders. The Raiders rank 10th overall on defense, giving up an average of 316.4 yards per game. They rank 24th against the run, allowing 129 yards per game.
Defense: The Lions have been strong against the run, averaging 76.3 yards allowed per game – second fewest in the league. They've allowed 21.6 points per game.
That total is inflated by the 37 points they allowed to Seattle in an overtime loss, and the 38 allowed last week against the Ravens.
Lions-Raiders prediction:
This is a game the Lions should win to get their won-loss record to 6-2 going into the bye week. I think they'll do that, but not by enough to cover the point spread that favors them by 8.5 points.
My pick: Lions 27, Raiders 26.