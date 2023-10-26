NOTEBOOK: Sewell an anchor up front for Lions' offense

Football fans will be treated to a terrific matchup this week as Sewell faces two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby on Monday night. Crosby leads the NFL with 35 quarterback hurries. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Crosby is the most disruptive defensive player the Lions have faced up to this point in the season.

Sewell is playing All-Pro caliber football, and he's also taken on a much bigger leadership role. He's the one in the middle speaking to the team on gamedays one last time when they huddle on the field before going to the locker room for introductions.

"I think that's kind of how you're going to grow in this league," Fraley said. "You're a quiet guy in your role, and then your role continues to grow because people see the work ethic you put in, and not just on the field, but in the weight room, in the classroom, and that's where you grow that leadership. That's how you take over a team. Just do your job, do it to the best ability you can, and then people will start to lean that way.