Week 8 opponent: What the Raiders are saying

Oct 26, 2023 at 05:01 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Las Vegas Raiders talking about ahead of this week's Monday night showdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:

1. Will the Raiders have the services of starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed last week with a back injury? Garoppolo returned to the practice field on Thursday.

"Hopeful," Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said of Garoppolo's status for Monday. "As long as we don't have anything go the other way we're very hopeful that will be the case."

2. Las Vegas offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi said watching Lions second-year defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson on film is a great representation of Detroit's defense as a whole.

"Hutchinson I would say sums them up as a whole unit," Lombardi said. "They are aggressive, and they all play with a high motor, and they want to get to the football. They take pride in it. They tackle really well. You can see they put a lot of stress on fundamentals and effort, and I think that's the core belief of their defense and you can see it on tape every Sunday."

Meet the Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

View photos of the starters for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head Coach Josh McDaniels Offensive Coordinator: Mick Lombardi Defensive Coordinator: Patrick Graham Special Teams Coordinator: Tom McMahon (AP Photo/John Locher)
1 / 28

Head Coach Josh McDaniels

Offensive Coordinator: Mick Lombardi

Defensive Coordinator: Patrick Graham

Special Teams Coordinator: Tom McMahon

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Davante Adams Backed up by Kristian Wilkerson (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
2 / 28

WR Davante Adams

Backed up by Kristian Wilkerson

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Kolton Miller Backed up by Justin Herron (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
3 / 28

T Kolton Miller

Backed up by Justin Herron

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Dylan Parham Backed up by Jordan Meredith (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
4 / 28

G Dylan Parham

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
C Andre James Backed up by Jordan Meredith (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
5 / 28

C Andre James

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
G Greg Van Roten Backed up by Jordan Meredith (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
6 / 28

G Greg Van Roten

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Jermaine Eluemunor Backed up by Thayer Munford Jr. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
7 / 28

T Jermaine Eluemunor

Backed up by Thayer Munford Jr.

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Austin Hooper Backed up by Michael Mayer and Jesper Horsted (AP Photo/John Locher)
8 / 28

TE Austin Hooper

Backed up by Michael Mayer and Jesper Horsted

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Jakobi Meyers Backed up by DeAndre Carter (AP Photo/John Locher)
9 / 28

WR Jakobi Meyers

Backed up by DeAndre Carter

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Hunter Renfrow Backed up by Tre Tucker (AP Photo/John Locher)
10 / 28

WR Hunter Renfrow

Backed up by Tre Tucker

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Jimmy Garoppolo Backed up by Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell (AP Photo/John Locher)
11 / 28

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Backed up by Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Josh Jacobs Backed up by Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, and Brandon Bolden (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
12 / 28

RB Josh Jacobs

Backed up by Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, and Brandon Bolden

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB Jakob Johnson (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
13 / 28

FB Jakob Johnson

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
DE Maxx Crosby Backed up by Isaac Rochell (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
14 / 28

DE Maxx Crosby

Backed up by Isaac Rochell

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
DT Jerry Tillery Backed up by John Jenkins and Nesta Jade Silvera (AP Photo/John Locher)
15 / 28

DT Jerry Tillery

Backed up by John Jenkins and Nesta Jade Silvera

(AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Bilal Nichols Backed up Adam Butler and Byron Young (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
16 / 28

DT Bilal Nichols

Backed up Adam Butler and Byron Young

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Malcolm Koonce Backed up by Tyree Wilson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
17 / 28

DE Malcolm Koonce

Backed up by Tyree Wilson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
LB Robert Spillane Backed up by Kana'i Mauga (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
18 / 28

LB Robert Spillane

Backed up by Kana'i Mauga

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
LB Divine Deablo (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
19 / 28

LB Divine Deablo

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Luke Masterson Backed up by Amari Burney (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
20 / 28

LB Luke Masterson

Backed up by Amari Burney

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Nate Hobbs Backed up by Jakorian Bennett and David Long Jr. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
21 / 28

CB Nate Hobbs

Backed up by Jakorian Bennett and David Long Jr.

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
CB Marcus Peters Backed up by Amik Robertson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
22 / 28

CB Marcus Peters

Backed up by Amik Robertson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
S Marcus Epps Backed up by Roderic Teamer and Chris Smith II (John McGillen via AP)
23 / 28

S Marcus Epps

Backed up by Roderic Teamer and Chris Smith II

(John McGillen via AP)

NFL/2023 National Football League
S Tre'von Moehrig Backed up by Isaiah Pola-Mao (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
24 / 28

S Tre'von Moehrig

Backed up by Isaiah Pola-Mao

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
K Daniel Carlson (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
25 / 28

K Daniel Carlson

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H AJ Cole (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
26 / 28

P/H AJ Cole

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer (AP Photo/Bart Young)
27 / 28

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR DeAndre Carter Backed up by Ameer Abdullah and Hunter Renfrow (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
28 / 28

PR/KR DeAndre Carter

Backed up by Ameer Abdullah and Hunter Renfrow

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Lombardi hasn't been to Ford Field in a while, but he's certainly aware of the advantage it's become for the Lions' defense with the crowd noise. He said his offense is used to playing against noise and uses a silent count on a regular basis. One point of emphasis for his players on offense this week is to be really good at getting off the line of scrimmage because defenses that play in a dome and are used to playing teams on silent count usually have an advantage in that regard.

4. McDaniels made the comparison between Hutchinson and his own terrific edge rusher in Maxx Crosby. He said it should benefit each set of tackles in this one having matched up against an elite player with similar body types and motors all through training camp and practice.

Related Links

5. Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said there will be an emphasis this week in practice on tackling. The Raiders missed a bunch of tackles last week in the Chicago loss. He said his guys are very aware of the fact that Detroit's skill players are some of the best in the league at gaining yards after the catch and after contact. Detroit has the third most receiving yards after contact and fifth most yards after catch.

6. What sticks out about Lions quarterback Jared Goff when Graham throws on the tape? First off is how he manipulates coverage with his eyes and looks defenders off, he said. Goff is doing a good job finding the open man to throw to by manipulating defenders with his eyes.

"He's comfortable in the pocket," Graham said. "He's comfortable making checks at the line of scrimmage. He's comfortable saying, 'Hey, let's take the profit.' That's really when you see the maturation process of a quarterback. He's found a nice spot for himself up there in Detroit."

7. One thing McDaniels said he really appreciates about Detroit's defense is how they are among the leaders in the league in passes defended while playing a majority of zone defense. He said that's rare. He also pointed out that Detroit was the only team in the NFL that hasn't allowed a touchdown outside the red zone yet this season. Detroit's defense makes teams drive the football to score.

8. "I always think we're close," McDaniels said of a Raiders' offense that ranks 27th in total offense per game and 30th in points per game.

Related Content

news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp.
news

NOTEBOOK: Sewell an anchor up front for Lions' offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including right tackle Penei Sewell's performance, how the team will respond to adversity and more.
news

Lions DBs coach happy with how rookie Brian Branch is playing

Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Brian Duker is happy with how rookie Brian Branch is playing so far this season.
news

Lions OL coach looking for a bounce-back from his group

Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley is looking for a bounce-back performance from his position group this week.
news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 8

Tim Twentyman take a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. 
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What is Campbell's biggest takeaway from Sunday's loss in Baltimore?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 7 observations 

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.  
news

NOTEBOOK: Gibbs looks good in return to game action

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

FOUR DOWNS: How will Lions respond after 38-6 loss to Ravens?

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens includes Lions' response, defensive struggles, offensive struggles and Rodriguez at fullback.
news

RECAP: Lions at Ravens

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Ravens

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Ravens matchup. 
Advertising