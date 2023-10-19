O'HARA'S WEEK 7 PREVIEW: Lions to face another tough road test in Baltimore

The Lions have shown since opening day against the Chiefs an ability to handle big moments. Sunday's game will be the Lions' second straight against a first-place team and the third since the start of the season.

The Lions' 5-1 won-loss record is evidence of how they have handled pressure situations.

They've operated with poise under pressure.

"We've been talking about it for three years," said head coach Dan Campbell. "We talk about it. We've preached it. We've lived it. We constantly try to put ourselves in those type of situations.

"We talk about it. That's when your heart rate should start to level out. When the perceived pressure goes up, and it's high stress. Your stress levels should go down.