O'HARA'S WEEK 7 PREVIEW: Lions to face another tough road test in Baltimore

Oct 19, 2023 at 07:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The Baltimore Ravens didn't get a soft landing in their return home from London, where they survived a tough battle with the Tennessee Titans to get a 24-16 victory.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh's thoughts were on another tough opponent when he spoke at a press conference from the Ravens' headquarters.

"We're playing the Lions, it turns out," Harbaugh said. "Arguably the best team in the NFC.

"They're playing great football."

The Lions have to be at their best – again – to have success against the Ravens.

The Ravens have balance. They rank second in the league in defense, allowing 260.8 yards per game, and 11th on offense, gaining 339.2 per game.

But the Lions are equally well balanced. They rank third on offense, averaging 383.7 yards per game, and seventh on defense, allowing 285.8 per game.

The Lions have shown since opening day against the Chiefs an ability to handle big moments. Sunday's game will be the Lions' second straight against a first-place team and the third since the start of the season.

The Lions' 5-1 won-loss record is evidence of how they have handled pressure situations.

They've operated with poise under pressure.

"We've been talking about it for three years," said head coach Dan Campbell. "We talk about it. We've preached it. We've lived it. We constantly try to put ourselves in those type of situations.

"We talk about it. That's when your heart rate should start to level out. When the perceived pressure goes up, and it's high stress. Your stress levels should go down.

"Focus on the moment. Our guys have done a good job of that and they believe in that. I think it's one of the reasons we're having success on the road."

Lions keys:

Offense: The Lions likely will need another herculean performance similar to quarterback Jared Goff's 353-yard masterpiece in last week's win over Tampa Bay.

Goff's arm can make up for what the Lions have lost in the running game because of injuries.

Defense: Contain Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Easier said than done. He has completed a career-high 69.9 percent of his passes with just five TDs.

His ability to break a big play is present at all times. He is likely to hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the third time in six seasons with 327 yards and four rushing TDs.

Memorable kick: Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was six-for-six on field goals in the Ravens' win over the Titans.

The Lions remember one kick by Tucker that beat them --- a 66-yard moon shot that hit the cross bar and bounced over to beat the Lions, 19-17, on the last play of the game.

Lions-Ravens prediction:

The Lions are 3-0 on the road, and two of those wins were over first-place teams – Kansas City and Tampa Bay. The Ravens are a tough team. So are the Lions.

The Ravens are favored by 3 points.

My pick: Lions 24, Ravens 16.

