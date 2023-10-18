NOTEBOOK: Goff named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, is an early MVP candidate

Quarterback Jared Goff was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after throwing for 353 yards with two touchdowns and leading Detroit to a 20-6 win in Tampa Bay last week.

If Goff continues to play at the level he's been playing at for six weeks now and the Detroit Lions continue to win games, there might be some bigger awards in Goff's future at the end of the season. He's been that good.

There's certainly a lot of football yet to be played, but Goff is squarely in the MVP conversation six games into the season. Among the league's signal callers Goff ranks fifth in passing yards (1,618), fourth in completion percentage (69.5), third in yards per attempt (7.97), fifth in touchdown passes (11) and he has the third highest passer rating (105.1) behind only Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (114.1) and San Francisco's Brock Purdy (111.9).

He's been accurate and explosive. He leads the NFL with 29 completions of 20-plus yards and his seven touchdowns from 20-plus is also tops in the league. Goff is distributing the ball all over the field as 13 different pass catchers have caught a ball this season. He is in complete command of Ben Johnson's offense and he is the No. 1 reason the Lions are 5-1 and tied for the NFL's best record a month and a half into the season.

"Yeah, look, I don't know what 'MVP' is or isn't these days, but I know this, he's playing at a very high level," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of his quarterback on Wednesday. "He's making the throws that are there, he's seeing the field and he's exactly what we need and he's doing exactly what we're asking him to do."

Goff talked Wednesday about his focus just continuing to be on winning games. He gave a lot of the credit to everyone else around him.