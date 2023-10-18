NOTEBOOK: Goff named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, is an early MVP candidate

Oct 18, 2023 at 03:39 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Quarterback Jared Goff was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after throwing for 353 yards with two touchdowns and leading Detroit to a 20-6 win in Tampa Bay last week.

If Goff continues to play at the level he's been playing at for six weeks now and the Detroit Lions continue to win games, there might be some bigger awards in Goff's future at the end of the season. He's been that good.

There's certainly a lot of football yet to be played, but Goff is squarely in the MVP conversation six games into the season. Among the league's signal callers Goff ranks fifth in passing yards (1,618), fourth in completion percentage (69.5), third in yards per attempt (7.97), fifth in touchdown passes (11) and he has the third highest passer rating (105.1) behind only Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (114.1) and San Francisco's Brock Purdy (111.9).

He's been accurate and explosive. He leads the NFL with 29 completions of 20-plus yards and his seven touchdowns from 20-plus is also tops in the league. Goff is distributing the ball all over the field as 13 different pass catchers have caught a ball this season. He is in complete command of Ben Johnson's offense and he is the No. 1 reason the Lions are 5-1 and tied for the NFL's best record a month and a half into the season.

"Yeah, look, I don't know what 'MVP' is or isn't these days, but I know this, he's playing at a very high level," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of his quarterback on Wednesday. "He's making the throws that are there, he's seeing the field and he's exactly what we need and he's doing exactly what we're asking him to do."

Goff talked Wednesday about his focus just continuing to be on winning games. He gave a lot of the credit to everyone else around him.

"A lot of hard work, obviously," Goff said. "When the team is playing well it makes my job a hell of a lot easier. Defense is giving us short fields, o-line is protecting really well, and I've got receivers downfield making plays. So, all that comes together, and I do my part and it makes it a lot easier for me."

WALKTHROUGH WEDNESDAY

Campbell changed up the schedule to begin this week, making Wednesday a lighter walkthrough instead of a full practice.

"We've been going pretty good. We've been playing physical opponents. We've got another one coming up and so, I wanted to back down today," he said. "It'll be a lot of mental work and then we'll do a little bit of just getting their heart rate up at the very end. Felt like that's what we need for today and then we're back in rhythm tomorrow."

The Lions will still have to produce a practice report on Wednesday but some of the injuries they've been dealing with and any possible returns from injury will be a little clearer on Thursday when they return to regular practice.

Related Links

BIG TEST UPFRONT

Sunday just might be the biggest test yet for Detroit's offensive line.

The Ravens have a physical and athletic defensive front. A league-high 11 different Ravens have recorded at least one sack as part of Baltimore's NFL-best 24 sacks through six weeks. Baltimore has a 27-game streak of recording at least one sack, which also is tops in the NFL.

"You get one guy and you can turn – you can nudge one side, but when you're getting it from multiple threats on both sides of the center, it does, it makes it a little more difficult," Campbell said of the task his offensive line faces this week.

"And inevitably, what's going to come down – you can use some of your resources to take away one, maybe two, but at some point, somebody's going to have to have the one-on-one and that guy's got to win, he's got to win."

Detroit has allowed just 10 sacks all season, which is tied for the fifth best mark in the NFL. They are also top eight in the league in quarterback hurries allowed (44).

The Ravens' pass defense is No. 2 in the NFL, allowing just 163.2 yards through the air this season.

"It just requires more leg work and then it's like you're probably not going to get those plays when you know the guy is tired. It's just going to be every single play," left tackle Taylor Decker said of Baltimore's depth along their defensive line, especially on the edge.

"They have a lot of really good athletes, length and they are all good. They are one of the best in the league, for sure."

Meet the Opponent: Baltimore Ravens

View photos of the starters for the Baltimore Ravens.

Head Coach John Harbaugh Offensive Coordinator: Todd Monken Defensive Coordinator: Mike Macdonald Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Horton (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
1 / 27

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Offensive Coordinator: Todd Monken

Defensive Coordinator: Mike Macdonald

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Horton

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Odell Beckham Jr. Backed up by Rashod Bateman (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
2 / 27

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Backed up by Rashod Bateman

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Zay Flowers Backed up by Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
3 / 27

WR Zay Flowers

Backed up by Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay

(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Ian Walton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT Ronnie Stanley Backed up by Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
4 / 27

LT Ronnie Stanley

Backed up by Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
G John Simpson Backed up by Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
5 / 27

G John Simpson

Backed up by Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Tyler Linderbaum Backed up by Sam Mustipher and Patrick Mekari (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
6 / 27

C Tyler Linderbaum

Backed up by Sam Mustipher and Patrick Mekari

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Kevin Zeitler Backed up by Ben Cleveland (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
7 / 27

G Kevin Zeitler

Backed up by Ben Cleveland

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Morgan Moses Backed up by Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
8 / 27

T Morgan Moses

Backed up by Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Mark Andrews Backed up by Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
9 / 27

TE Mark Andrews

Backed up by Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Lamar Jackson Backed up by Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson (AP/Gary McCullough)
10 / 27

QB Lamar Jackson

Backed up by Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson

(AP/Gary McCullough)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Patrick Ricard (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
11 / 27

FB Patrick Ricard

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Gus Edwards Backed up by Justice Hill (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
12 / 27

RB Gus Edwards

Backed up by Justice Hill

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Justin Madubuike Backed up by Travis Jones (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
13 / 27

DT Justin Madubuike

Backed up by Travis Jones

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Michael Pierce Backed up by Travis Jones (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
14 / 27

NT Michael Pierce

Backed up by Travis Jones

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Broderick Washington Backed up by Brent Urban (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
15 / 27

DE Broderick Washington

Backed up by Brent Urban

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Odafe Oweh Backed up by Travius Robinson and Jeremiah Moon (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
16 / 27

OLB Odafe Oweh

Backed up by Travius Robinson and Jeremiah Moon

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB Roquan Smith Backed up by Malik Harrison (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
17 / 27

MLB Roquan Smith

Backed up by Malik Harrison

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Patrick Queen Backed up by Del'Shawn Phillips and Trenton Simpson (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
18 / 27

WLB Patrick Queen

Backed up by Del'Shawn Phillips and Trenton Simpson

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SAM Jadeveon Clowney Backed up by Kyle Van Noy (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
19 / 27

SAM Jadeveon Clowney

Backed up by Kyle Van Noy

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Ronald Darby Backed up by Rock Ya-Sin and Jalyn Armour-Davis (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
20 / 27

CB Ronald Darby

Backed up by Rock Ya-Sin and Jalyn Armour-Davis

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS Kyle Hamilton Backed up by Geno Stone (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
21 / 27

SS Kyle Hamilton

Backed up by Geno Stone

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS Marcus Williams Backed up by Brandon Stephens (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
22 / 27

FS Marcus Williams

Backed up by Brandon Stephens

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Marlon Humphrey Backed up by Brandon Stephens, Arthur Maulet, and Kevon Seymour (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
23 / 27

CB Marlon Humphrey

Backed up by Brandon Stephens, Arthur Maulet, and Kevon Seymour

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Jordan Stout (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
24 / 27

P/H Jordan Stout

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Justin Tucker (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
25 / 27

K Justin Tucker

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Tyler Ott (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
26 / 27

LS Tyler Ott

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR Devin Duvernay Backed up by Justice Hill and Zay Flowers (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
27 / 27

KR/PR Devin Duvernay

Backed up by Justice Hill and Zay Flowers

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

EXTRA POINTS

  • The Lions are No. 1 in the NFL against the run allowing just 64.7 yards per game. Detroit hasn't allowed an opponent to rush for 100 yards in any contest this season. Baltimore is looking to make it 22 consecutive games Sunday rushing for at least 100 yards, which is currently the NFL's longest streak.
  • The top three in the NFL in rookie receptions and yards are: 1. WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams – 50, 598 2. WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens – 35, 367 3. TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions – 29, 325.

Related Content

news

Week 7 opponent: What the Ravens are saying

Find out what the Baltimore Ravens are saying as they prepare for their Week 7 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
news

NFC NORTH: How the quarterbacks have fared so far this season

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the quarterback play so far this season for each of the four teams in the NFC North.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What's the latest update on Montgomery's rib injury?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 6 observations 

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 20-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown a clutch player for Lions' offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 20-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

FOUR DOWNS: Goff leads Lions to victory in Tampa Bay

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 20-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers includes Goff's play, defense delivers, confidence builder and road warriors.
news

RECAP: Lions at Buccaneers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 20-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Buccaneers 

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Buccaneers matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Buccaneers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Buccaneers matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: LaPorta back at practice Friday after missing Thursday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will Lions be active as trade deadline approaches?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 6 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
Advertising