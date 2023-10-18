Week 7 opponent: What the Ravens are saying

5. Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is playing terrific football for the Ravens' defense (3.5 sacks). He was asked about the Lions' offense on Wednesday, and said he's been really impressed with the way Lions quarterback Jared Goff is playing and how good Detroit's offensive line is.

"I think Jared Goff makes some of the smartest passes and smartest plays," Clowney said. "He's out there calling the shots, and the offensive line, that's a good group. They've put together a lot of first-round draft picks. A lot of guys that can move the defensive line. It's going to come down to that in this game. Their front vs. our front and we know that going into this game. Who's going to dominate the line of scrimmage and that's what we're going to have to do."