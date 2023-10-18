Week 7 opponent: What the Ravens are saying

What are the Baltimore Ravens talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium? Let's find out:
1. Baltimore is coming off an impressive 24-16 win over Tennessee in London last week to improve to 4-2 on the season. Typically, teams coming back from overseas have a bye the following week but that's not the case with the Ravens.
Will there be any jet lag or difficulties getting acclimated back to the time change? Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said there's no definitive science on how to readjust to the Eastern time zone but they are simply getting back to a normal schedule. He said they gave the players Monday off to sleep and get acclimated and they were back in the building at noon on Tuesday getting ready for Detroit.
2. Harbaugh referred to the Lions as 'arguably the best team in the NFC right now' when talking to reporters on Monday. He said Detroit is playing great football.
3. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he could tell two years ago when Baltimore played in Detroit and needed a come-from-behind win with an NFL record 66-yard FG that the Lions' defense was trending in the right direction. Jackson said Detroit's defense has added a couple key pieces since then and he expects a great game with how well both sides of the ball are playing for Detroit right now.
4. The Ravens played a tough, physical defensive front last week in Tennessee and Harbaugh doesn't expect it to get any easier this week vs. Detroit.
"We're going to see as [much] or more this week against the Lions," he said "We're going against just as good a defense if not better."
Baltimore is fifth in rushing offense (144.8) and the Lions' defense is No. 1 against the run (64.7).
5. Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is playing terrific football for the Ravens' defense (3.5 sacks). He was asked about the Lions' offense on Wednesday, and said he's been really impressed with the way Lions quarterback Jared Goff is playing and how good Detroit's offensive line is.
"I think Jared Goff makes some of the smartest passes and smartest plays," Clowney said. "He's out there calling the shots, and the offensive line, that's a good group. They've put together a lot of first-round draft picks. A lot of guys that can move the defensive line. It's going to come down to that in this game. Their front vs. our front and we know that going into this game. Who's going to dominate the line of scrimmage and that's what we're going to have to do."
Clowney said Detroit will be the best offense they've played up to this point. He said the goal coming in is to stop Detroit's run and make them one-dimensional.
6. Baltimore hasn't played a home game since Week 3 and Harbaugh is certainly ready to get back to M&T Bank Stadium. He acknowledged the Lions' fans traveling well so far in Detroit's three road games in Kansas City, Green Bay and Tampa Bay.
"I know our guys are going to be excited to be at home that's for sure," he said. "Our fans, I think, will be excited for us to be at home. They'll be in the stadium going crazy. I know the Lions have been traveling really well. I think they've been filling up stadiums. Hopefully, they don't fill up our stadium. But it really doesn't matter. Our fans are going to be loud and into it and enthusiastic and our guys are going to be excited to play in front of them."