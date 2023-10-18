Week 7 opponent: What the Ravens are saying

Oct 18, 2023 at 04:04 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Baltimore Ravens talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium? Let's find out:

1. Baltimore is coming off an impressive 24-16 win over Tennessee in London last week to improve to 4-2 on the season. Typically, teams coming back from overseas have a bye the following week but that's not the case with the Ravens.

Will there be any jet lag or difficulties getting acclimated back to the time change? Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said there's no definitive science on how to readjust to the Eastern time zone but they are simply getting back to a normal schedule. He said they gave the players Monday off to sleep and get acclimated and they were back in the building at noon on Tuesday getting ready for Detroit.

2. Harbaugh referred to the Lions as 'arguably the best team in the NFC right now' when talking to reporters on Monday. He said Detroit is playing great football.

3. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he could tell two years ago when Baltimore played in Detroit and needed a come-from-behind win with an NFL record 66-yard FG that the Lions' defense was trending in the right direction. Jackson said Detroit's defense has added a couple key pieces since then and he expects a great game with how well both sides of the ball are playing for Detroit right now.

4. The Ravens played a tough, physical defensive front last week in Tennessee and Harbaugh doesn't expect it to get any easier this week vs. Detroit.

"We're going to see as [much] or more this week against the Lions," he said "We're going against just as good a defense if not better."

Baltimore is fifth in rushing offense (144.8) and the Lions' defense is No. 1 against the run (64.7).

Related Links

5. Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is playing terrific football for the Ravens' defense (3.5 sacks). He was asked about the Lions' offense on Wednesday, and said he's been really impressed with the way Lions quarterback Jared Goff is playing and how good Detroit's offensive line is.

"I think Jared Goff makes some of the smartest passes and smartest plays," Clowney said. "He's out there calling the shots, and the offensive line, that's a good group. They've put together a lot of first-round draft picks. A lot of guys that can move the defensive line. It's going to come down to that in this game. Their front vs. our front and we know that going into this game. Who's going to dominate the line of scrimmage and that's what we're going to have to do."

Clowney said Detroit will be the best offense they've played up to this point. He said the goal coming in is to stop Detroit's run and make them one-dimensional.

Meet the Opponent: Baltimore Ravens

View photos of the starters for the Baltimore Ravens.

Head Coach John Harbaugh Offensive Coordinator: Todd Monken Defensive Coordinator: Mike Macdonald Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Horton (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
1 / 27

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Offensive Coordinator: Todd Monken

Defensive Coordinator: Mike Macdonald

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Horton

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Odell Beckham Jr. Backed up by Rashod Bateman (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
2 / 27

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Backed up by Rashod Bateman

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Zay Flowers Backed up by Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
3 / 27

WR Zay Flowers

Backed up by Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay

(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Ian Walton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT Ronnie Stanley Backed up by Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
4 / 27

LT Ronnie Stanley

Backed up by Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
G John Simpson Backed up by Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
5 / 27

G John Simpson

Backed up by Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Tyler Linderbaum Backed up by Sam Mustipher and Patrick Mekari (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
6 / 27

C Tyler Linderbaum

Backed up by Sam Mustipher and Patrick Mekari

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Kevin Zeitler Backed up by Ben Cleveland (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
7 / 27

G Kevin Zeitler

Backed up by Ben Cleveland

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Morgan Moses Backed up by Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
8 / 27

T Morgan Moses

Backed up by Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Mark Andrews Backed up by Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
9 / 27

TE Mark Andrews

Backed up by Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Lamar Jackson Backed up by Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson (AP/Gary McCullough)
10 / 27

QB Lamar Jackson

Backed up by Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson

(AP/Gary McCullough)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Patrick Ricard (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
11 / 27

FB Patrick Ricard

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Gus Edwards Backed up by Justice Hill (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
12 / 27

RB Gus Edwards

Backed up by Justice Hill

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Justin Madubuike Backed up by Travis Jones (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
13 / 27

DT Justin Madubuike

Backed up by Travis Jones

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Michael Pierce Backed up by Travis Jones (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
14 / 27

NT Michael Pierce

Backed up by Travis Jones

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Broderick Washington Backed up by Brent Urban (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
15 / 27

DE Broderick Washington

Backed up by Brent Urban

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Odafe Oweh Backed up by Travius Robinson and Jeremiah Moon (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
16 / 27

OLB Odafe Oweh

Backed up by Travius Robinson and Jeremiah Moon

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB Roquan Smith Backed up by Malik Harrison (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
17 / 27

MLB Roquan Smith

Backed up by Malik Harrison

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Patrick Queen Backed up by Del'Shawn Phillips and Trenton Simpson (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
18 / 27

WLB Patrick Queen

Backed up by Del'Shawn Phillips and Trenton Simpson

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SAM Jadeveon Clowney Backed up by Kyle Van Noy (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
19 / 27

SAM Jadeveon Clowney

Backed up by Kyle Van Noy

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Ronald Darby Backed up by Rock Ya-Sin and Jalyn Armour-Davis (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
20 / 27

CB Ronald Darby

Backed up by Rock Ya-Sin and Jalyn Armour-Davis

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS Kyle Hamilton Backed up by Geno Stone (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
21 / 27

SS Kyle Hamilton

Backed up by Geno Stone

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS Marcus Williams Backed up by Brandon Stephens (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
22 / 27

FS Marcus Williams

Backed up by Brandon Stephens

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Marlon Humphrey Backed up by Brandon Stephens, Arthur Maulet, and Kevon Seymour (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
23 / 27

CB Marlon Humphrey

Backed up by Brandon Stephens, Arthur Maulet, and Kevon Seymour

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Jordan Stout (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
24 / 27

P/H Jordan Stout

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Justin Tucker (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
25 / 27

K Justin Tucker

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Tyler Ott (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
26 / 27

LS Tyler Ott

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR Devin Duvernay Backed up by Justice Hill and Zay Flowers (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
27 / 27

KR/PR Devin Duvernay

Backed up by Justice Hill and Zay Flowers

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
6. Baltimore hasn't played a home game since Week 3 and Harbaugh is certainly ready to get back to M&T Bank Stadium. He acknowledged the Lions' fans traveling well so far in Detroit's three road games in Kansas City, Green Bay and Tampa Bay.

"I know our guys are going to be excited to be at home that's for sure," he said. "Our fans, I think, will be excited for us to be at home. They'll be in the stadium going crazy. I know the Lions have been traveling really well. I think they've been filling up stadiums. Hopefully, they don't fill up our stadium. But it really doesn't matter. Our fans are going to be loud and into it and enthusiastic and our guys are going to be excited to play in front of them."

