O'HARA'S WEEK 15 PREVIEW: Lions need to solve third-quarter woes

The Lions have a two-game lead over the Vikings in the NFC North. The Lions are facing a Broncos team that is legitimately better than its record indicates. The Broncos have won six of their last seven games.

Every unit has to carry its share of the load for the Lions to win the North and the first-round home game that goes with it. Getting some scoring production in the third quarter would help.

The Lions have scored only 46 points in the third quarter. That's almost a no-show compared to what they have done in the other three quarters – 88 points in the first quarter, 108 in the second and 98 in the fourth.