NOTEBOOK: Lions have all 5 starters on o-line at practice Wednesday

"I would be lying to you if I said I don't think about those things. I think you have to when you're calling plays," he said. "If you're a little bit nervous about so-and-so's matchup on so-and-so going into the week and then maybe somebody's struggling early in the game, you just want to provide a little bit more help for them, that's something that we're always talking about, we're always thinking about.

"Shows up in the protection game certainly upfront and then in the run game too, we try to find favorable matchups and angles for our guys to execute their jobs. So, that happens on a weekly basis."

Getting all five starters back would be huge this week as the Lions try to take one step closer to their first division title in 30 years. Denver's 34 sacks on the season are middle of the pack in the NFL, but they've struggled in containing the run game. Opponents are averaging 144.0 rushing yards per game against the Broncos, the most in the NFL. Detroit has the No. 5 rushing offense in the NFL at 137.5 yards per game. That will be a key matchup come Saturday night.