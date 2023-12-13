NOTEBOOK: Lions have all 5 starters on o-line at practice Wednesday

Dec 13, 2023 at 05:21 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The offensive line was back to full strength at Lions practice Wednesday.

After sitting out Tuesday's walkthrough with a back injury, veteran left tackle Taylor Decker was back on the practice field Wednesday. Center Frank Ragnow, who missed the game in Chicago Sunday with a knee injury, practiced for a second consecutive day. Right tackle Penei Sewell, left guard Jonah Jackson and right guard Graham Glasgow were present as well, which is a great sign the Lions are trending toward having their top five offensive linemen available.

That is obviously a positive development for a Lions' offense that's dealt with injuries and some inconsistencies in pass protection over the last month. Those have contributed to an uptick in turnovers.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson talked Wednesday about the challenge as a play-caller having so many different offensive line variations this season.

"I would be lying to you if I said I don't think about those things. I think you have to when you're calling plays," he said. "If you're a little bit nervous about so-and-so's matchup on so-and-so going into the week and then maybe somebody's struggling early in the game, you just want to provide a little bit more help for them, that's something that we're always talking about, we're always thinking about.

"Shows up in the protection game certainly upfront and then in the run game too, we try to find favorable matchups and angles for our guys to execute their jobs. So, that happens on a weekly basis."

Getting all five starters back would be huge this week as the Lions try to take one step closer to their first division title in 30 years. Denver's 34 sacks on the season are middle of the pack in the NFL, but they've struggled in containing the run game. Opponents are averaging 144.0 rushing yards per game against the Broncos, the most in the NFL. Detroit has the No. 5 rushing offense in the NFL at 137.5 yards per game. That will be a key matchup come Saturday night.

"We as a group take a lot of pride in ourselves and we understand that this team kind of goes as we go," Ragnow said Wednesday. "If we're not going well, it's probably more than likely not going to be a good day and we take a lot of pride in that. We know we have to right the ship and we will."



FLUCTUATING SECONDARY

We saw Ifeatu Melifonwu start at safety in place of Tracy Walker Sunday in Chicago. We also saw Kindle Vildor work his way into the game at the outside cornerback spot rotating with starter Jerry Jacobs.

For defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, those moves are all about trying to find the right combinations to get the backend of his defense playing better football down the stretch.

"The thing is, man, we've got to do everything we can to play at a high level and we're going to continue to find the guy that's going to do that for us," Glenn said.

A big piece could be back later this month as safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson could return from a torn pectoral muscle at the end of the month or early January, head coach Dan Campbell said this week.

Meet the Opponent: Denver Broncos

View photos of the starters for the Denver Broncos.

*Head Coach: Sean Payton * Offensive Coordinator: Joe Lombardi Defensive Coordinator: Vance Joseph Special Teams Coordinator: Ben Kotwica (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
1 / 27

Head Coach: Sean Payton

Offensive Coordinator: Joe Lombardi

Defensive Coordinator: Vance Joseph

Special Teams Coordinator: Ben Kotwica

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*WR Jerry Jeudy * Backed up by Marvin Mims Jr. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2 / 27

WR Jerry Jeudy

Backed up by Marvin Mims Jr.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*T Garett Bolles * Backed up by Cam Fleming (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
3 / 27

T Garett Bolles

Backed up by Cam Fleming

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*G Ben Powers * Backed up by Quinn Bailey (AP Photo/Bart Young)
4 / 27

G Ben Powers

Backed up by Quinn Bailey

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Lloyd Cushenberry III Backed up by Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
5 / 27

C Lloyd Cushenberry III

Backed up by Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Quinn Meinerz * Backed up by Quinn Bailey (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)
6 / 27

G Quinn Meinerz

Backed up by Quinn Bailey

(AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/2023.Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
*T Mike McGlinchey * Backed up by Cam Fleming (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
7 / 27

T Mike McGlinchey

Backed up by Cam Fleming

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*TE Adam Trautman * Backed up by Chirs Manhertz and Nate Adkins (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
8 / 27

TE Adam Trautman

Backed up by Chirs Manhertz and Nate Adkins

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Courtland Sutton Backed up by Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Brandon Johnson (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
9 / 27

WR Courtland Sutton

Backed up by Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Brandon Johnson

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*RB Javonte Williams * Backed up by Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin and Dwayne Washington (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
10 / 27

RB Javonte Williams

Backed up by Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin and Dwayne Washington

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*FB Michael Burton * (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
11 / 27

FB Michael Burton

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*QB Russell Wilson * Backed up by Jarrett Stidham (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
12 / 27

QB Russell Wilson

Backed up by Jarrett Stidham

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Zach Allen  Backed up by Elijah Garcia (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
13 / 27

DE Zach Allen 

Backed up by Elijah Garcia

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT D.J. Jones Backed up by Mike Purcell (AP Photo/Bart Young)
14 / 27

NT D.J. Jones

Backed up by Mike Purcell

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jonathan Harris  Backed up by Matt Henningsen (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
15 / 27

DE Jonathan Harris 

Backed up by Matt Henningsen

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SLB Jonathon Cooper Backed up by Ronnie Perkins (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
16 / 27

SLB Jonathon Cooper

Backed up by Ronnie Perkins

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*WLB Baron Browning * Backed up by Nik Bonitto and Thomas Incoom (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
17 / 27

WLB Baron Browning

Backed up by Nik Bonitto and Thomas Incoom

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*ILB Josey Jewell * Backed up by Justin Strnad and Ben Niemann (AP Photo/Bart Young)
18 / 27

ILB Josey Jewell

Backed up by Justin Strnad and Ben Niemann

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Alex Singleton Backed up by Drew Sanders (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
19 / 27

ILB Alex Singleton

Backed up by Drew Sanders

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Pat Surtain II Backed up by Ja'Quan McMillian and Tremon Smith (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
20 / 27

CB Pat Surtain II

Backed up by Ja'Quan McMillian and Tremon Smith

(AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*CB Fabian Moreau * Backed up by Damarri Mathis and Riley Moss (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
21 / 27

CB Fabian Moreau

Backed up by Damarri Mathis and Riley Moss

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*S P.J. Locke * Backed up by Delarrin Turner-Yell (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
22 / 27

S P.J. Locke

Backed up by Delarrin Turner-Yell

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Justin Simmons Backed up by JL Skinner (AP Photo/Bart Young)
23 / 27

S Justin Simmons

Backed up by JL Skinner

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Wil Lutz  (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
24 / 27

K Wil Lutz 

(AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P Riley Dixon (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
25 / 27

P Riley Dixon

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LS Mitchell Fraboni * (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
26 / 27

LS Mitchell Fraboni

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR Marvin Mims Jr.  Backed up by Jaleel McLaughlin and Tremon Smith (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
27 / 27

KR/PR Marvin Mims Jr. 

Backed up by Jaleel McLaughlin and Tremon Smith

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EXTRA EDGE

Campbell considers Broncos head coach Sean Payton one of his biggest mentors, and knowing Payton the way he does, he knows Payton's competitive spirit will be high this week.

"We better be on our stuff because he's going to come here to try to embarrass us," Campbell said this week.

Campbell spent five seasons as Payton's assistant head coach in New Orleans.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone played under Payton in New Orleans, so he knows Payton well too, and he echoed Campbell's feeling about Saturday night's matchup at Ford Field.

"I know that Sean's probably trying to come here and put 50 up on us," Anzalone said. "That's what we have to be ready (for). That's just how he is, just because of all the personal connections."

But that also goes both ways, according to Anzalone.

"I know for me, you have a different type of approach to these types of games," he said. "Just because you know someone personally. It definitely, probably brings a little more of an edge to how you go about your week."

