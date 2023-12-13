10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

5. What stands out to Johnson about Denver's defense? The takeaways. They lead the NFL with 24 takeaways, and Johnson said he can really tell from the tape Denver's defensive coaches emphasize getting them. Ball security is a big emphasis for Detroit's offense this week. Johnson also said Denver's defense has been No. 1 in the NFL over the last seven games on third down. They are No. 2 overall on third down defense this season, holding opponents to a conversion percentage of just 32.3.

6. The Lions have been so good on special teams this season that when they miss an extra point, have a bad snap or allow a big return it sticks out. When they do all three in the same game as they did last week in Chicago, it really sticks out. Fipp admitted they didn't meet the high standard they have in that room last week and it's up to every player and coach to look at themselves this week, take accountability and raise the standard back up.