O'HARA'S WEEK 13 PREVIEW: Campbell likes where Lions are at heading into Saints matchup

Saints check: Head coach Dennis Allen's breakdown of the Saints' 24-15 loss to the Falcons Sunday didn't leave much need for follow-up questions. It was concise and to the point.

What cost the Saints the game and dropped them into second place in the NFC South with a 5-6 won-loss record?

"Our inability down there in the red area," Allen began, then continued.

"Two penalties, two turnovers – one went for a pick-six. And then, obviously, defensively our inability to stop the run. That's really what the game boiled down to.

"That's what the game was all about."

The Saints did some good things. Quarterback Derek Carr completed 24 of 38 passes for 304 yards. He was sacked only once. The Saints rushed for 148 yards, led by Alvin Kamara's 69 yards on 15 carries.