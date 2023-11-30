O'HARA'S WEEK 13 PREVIEW: Campbell likes where Lions are at heading into Saints matchup

The Detroit Lions are refreshed and refocused on correcting some of their mistakes after enjoying a break since their loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving Day.
Head coach Dan Campbell didn't see any hangover from the loss to the Packers.
The Lions were back to their regular practice routine to prepare for Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Saints with a padded practice on Wednesday.
"I like where they are at," Campbell said at his Wednesday press conference. "I feel like it's a team that's ready to go, ready to work. I feel like we're where we've been.
"We just have to eliminate some mistakes here."
Turnovers plagued the Lions in the last two games – a win over the Bears and a surprising upset loss to the Packers.
The Lions had three interceptions and a lost fumble against the Bears and three fumbles against the Packers. Six of the turnovers were committed by quarterback Jared Goff.
Campbell was not singling Goff out for the turnovers.
"That's everybody," Campbell said. "I'm not just talking about Goff. There's a number of plays that we didn't fumble but those balls are just dying to come out of our hands. We're not secure with the football."
Turnovers aside, the Lions have a firm grip on first place in the NFC North with six games left.
They have an 8-3 won-loss record with six games left in the regular season. The Vikings are in second place at 6-6.
Saints check: Head coach Dennis Allen's breakdown of the Saints' 24-15 loss to the Falcons Sunday didn't leave much need for follow-up questions. It was concise and to the point.
What cost the Saints the game and dropped them into second place in the NFC South with a 5-6 won-loss record?
"Our inability down there in the red area," Allen began, then continued.
"Two penalties, two turnovers – one went for a pick-six. And then, obviously, defensively our inability to stop the run. That's really what the game boiled down to.
"That's what the game was all about."
The Saints did some good things. Quarterback Derek Carr completed 24 of 38 passes for 304 yards. He was sacked only once. The Saints rushed for 148 yards, led by Alvin Kamara's 69 yards on 15 carries.
On the flip side, the Saints did not score a touchdown. Their points came on five field goals. The Saints were 0-5 in red zone conversions.
View photos of the starters for the New Orleans Saints.
Lions keys
Offense: The obvious – protect the ball. In the last two games the Lions lost three interceptions and a fumble in a win over the Bears, and three fumbles in the loss to the Packers.
Defense: Be ready for a quick strike by Carr. On Thanksgiving Day, the Packers completed a 53-yard pass on the first play of the game. That lead to a TD and a 7-0 lead.
Overall: Get back the energy that made the Lions so popular. It was missing on Thanksgiving Day, and some in the national media took shots at the Lions for such a lifeless performance.
Lions-Saints prediction:
The Lions are 4-1 on the road, so the atmosphere in the Saints' domed stadium should have no effect. This one's all on the Lions and how they play.
The Lions are favored by four points.
My pick: Lions 24, Saints 23.