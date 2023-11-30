O'HARA'S WEEK 13 PREVIEW: Campbell likes where Lions are at heading into Saints matchup

Nov 30, 2023 at 07:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The Detroit Lions are refreshed and refocused on correcting some of their mistakes after enjoying a break since their loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving Day.

Head coach Dan Campbell didn't see any hangover from the loss to the Packers.

The Lions were back to their regular practice routine to prepare for Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Saints with a padded practice on Wednesday.

"I like where they are at," Campbell said at his Wednesday press conference. "I feel like it's a team that's ready to go, ready to work. I feel like we're where we've been.

"We just have to eliminate some mistakes here."

Turnovers plagued the Lions in the last two games – a win over the Bears and a surprising upset loss to the Packers.

The Lions had three interceptions and a lost fumble against the Bears and three fumbles against the Packers. Six of the turnovers were committed by quarterback Jared Goff.

Campbell was not singling Goff out for the turnovers.

"That's everybody," Campbell said. "I'm not just talking about Goff. There's a number of plays that we didn't fumble but those balls are just dying to come out of our hands. We're not secure with the football."

Turnovers aside, the Lions have a firm grip on first place in the NFC North with six games left.

They have an 8-3 won-loss record with six games left in the regular season. The Vikings are in second place at 6-6.

Related Links

Saints check: Head coach Dennis Allen's breakdown of the Saints' 24-15 loss to the Falcons Sunday didn't leave much need for follow-up questions. It was concise and to the point.

What cost the Saints the game and dropped them into second place in the NFC South with a 5-6 won-loss record?

"Our inability down there in the red area," Allen began, then continued.

"Two penalties, two turnovers – one went for a pick-six. And then, obviously, defensively our inability to stop the run. That's really what the game boiled down to.

"That's what the game was all about."

The Saints did some good things. Quarterback Derek Carr completed 24 of 38 passes for 304 yards. He was sacked only once. The Saints rushed for 148 yards, led by Alvin Kamara's 69 yards on 15 carries.

On the flip side, the Saints did not score a touchdown. Their points came on five field goals. The Saints were 0-5 in red zone conversions.

Meet the Opponent: New Orleans Saints

View photos of the starters for the New Orleans Saints.

Head Coach: Dennis Allen Offensive Coordinator: Pete Carmichael Defensive Coordinator: Joe Woods Special Teams Coordinator: Darren Rizzi (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
1 / 27

Head Coach: Dennis Allen

Offensive Coordinator: Pete Carmichael

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Woods

Special Teams Coordinator: Darren Rizzi

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR A.T. Perry Backed up by Keith Kirkwood (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
2 / 27

WR A.T. Perry

Backed up by Keith Kirkwood

(AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Matt Krohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*T Andrus Peat * Backed up by Trevor Penning and Landon Young (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
3 / 27

T Andrus Peat

Backed up by Trevor Penning and Landon Young

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G James Hurst  Backed up by Nick Saldiveri (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
4 / 27

G James Hurst 

Backed up by Nick Saldiveri

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Erik McCoy  Backed up by Max Garcia (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
5 / 27

C Erik McCoy 

Backed up by Max Garcia

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Cesar Ruiz * Backed up by Nick Saldiveri (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
6 / 27

G Cesar Ruiz

Backed up by Nick Saldiveri

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Ryan Ramczyk Backed up by Landon Young (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
7 / 27

T Ryan Ramczyk

Backed up by Landon Young

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*TE Juwan Johnson * Backed up by Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
8 / 27

TE Juwan Johnson

Backed up by Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*WR Chris Olave * Backed up by Keith Kirkwood (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
9 / 27

WR Chris Olave

Backed up by Keith Kirkwood

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Derek Carr Backed up by Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill and Jake Haener (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
10 / 27

QB Derek Carr

Backed up by Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill and Jake Haener

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Rashid Shaheed  Backed up by Lynn Bowden Jr.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
11 / 27

WR Rashid Shaheed 

Backed up by Lynn Bowden Jr. 

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*RB Alvin Kamara * Backed up by Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
12 / 27

RB Alvin Kamara

Backed up by Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Carl Granderson Backed up by Isaiah Foskey and Kyle Phillips (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
13 / 27

DE Carl Granderson

Backed up by Isaiah Foskey and Kyle Phillips

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Khalen Saunders Backed up by Malcolm Roach (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 27

DT Khalen Saunders

Backed up by Malcolm Roach

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*DT Nathan Shepherd * Backed up by Bryan Bresee (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 27

DT Nathan Shepherd

Backed up by Bryan Bresee

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Cameron Jordan Backed up by Tanoh Kpassagnon (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
16 / 27

DE Cameron Jordan

Backed up by Tanoh Kpassagnon

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LB Pete Werner * Backed up by Nephi Sewell (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
17 / 27

LB Pete Werner

Backed up by Nephi Sewell

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Demario Davis Backed up by D'Marco Jackson (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
18 / 27

LB Demario Davis

Backed up by D'Marco Jackson

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LB Zack Baun * Backed up by Ty Summers (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
19 / 27

LB Zack Baun

Backed up by Ty Summers

(AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Matt Krohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*CB Paulson Adebo * Backed up by Isaac Yiadom (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
20 / 27

CB Paulson Adebo

Backed up by Isaac Yiadom

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*S Marcus Maye * Backed up by Jordan Howden and J.T. Gray (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
21 / 27

S Marcus Maye

Backed up by Jordan Howden and J.T. Gray

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Tyrann Mathieu Backed up by Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Ugo Amadi (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
22 / 27

S Tyrann Mathieu

Backed up by Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Ugo Amadi

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*CB Marshon Lattimore * Backed up by Alontae Taylor and Cameron Dantzler Sr.  (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
23 / 27

CB Marshon Lattimore

Backed up by Alontae Taylor and Cameron Dantzler Sr. 

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*P Lou Hedley * (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
24 / 27

P Lou Hedley

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Blake Grupe (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
25 / 27

K Blake Grupe

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LS Zach Wood * (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
26 / 27

LS Zach Wood

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*PR/KR Rashid Shaheed * (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
27 / 27

PR/KR Rashid Shaheed

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Lions keys

Offense: The obvious – protect the ball. In the last two games the Lions lost three interceptions and a fumble in a win over the Bears, and three fumbles in the loss to the Packers.

Defense: Be ready for a quick strike by Carr. On Thanksgiving Day, the Packers completed a 53-yard pass on the first play of the game. That lead to a TD and a 7-0 lead.

Overall: Get back the energy that made the Lions so popular. It was missing on Thanksgiving Day, and some in the national media took shots at the Lions for such a lifeless performance.

Lions-Saints prediction:

The Lions are 4-1 on the road, so the atmosphere in the Saints' domed stadium should have no effect. This one's all on the Lions and how they play.

The Lions are favored by four points.

My pick: Lions 24, Saints 23.

