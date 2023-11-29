Week 13 opponent: What the Saints are saying

5. Allen lamented his team's inability to stop Atlanta from scoring 10 points on their last two possessions. He also talked about the missed opportunities for his team offensively going 0-for-5 in the red zone in their loss to the Falcons last week.

"As I look at that game if we're able to capitalize on a few of those opportunities I think the game plays out differently," he said.

6. What is the identity of the Saints on offense and defense, per Allen?