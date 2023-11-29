Week 13 opponent: What the Saints are saying

Nov 29, 2023 at 09:41 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the New Orleans Saints talking about ahead of this week's NFC matchup against the Detroit Lions at Caesars Superdome? Let's find out:

1. Saints head coach Dennis Allen and Lions head coach Dan Campbell have known each other for a long time dating back to their time as players together at Texas A&M. Allen said Campbell has always been a 'tough, gritty dude' who was an overachiever as a player and has always had that kind of mindset throughout his coaching career.

The two were also on the same staff in New Orleans when Campbell was there from 2016-2020. Allen said one of the things he knows about Campbell is that he's always had a tough, physical mindset.

Meet the Opponent: New Orleans Saints

View photos of the starters for the New Orleans Saints.

Head Coach: Dennis Allen Offensive Coordinator: Pete Carmichael Defensive Coordinator: Joe Woods Special Teams Coordinator: Darren Rizzi
1 / 27

Head Coach: Dennis Allen

Offensive Coordinator: Pete Carmichael

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Woods

Special Teams Coordinator: Darren Rizzi

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR A.T. Perry Backed up by Keith Kirkwood
2 / 27

WR A.T. Perry

Backed up by Keith Kirkwood

(AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Matt Krohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Andrus Peat Backed up by Trevor Penning and Landon Young
3 / 27

T Andrus Peat

Backed up by Trevor Penning and Landon Young

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G James Hurst Backed up by Nick Saldiveri
4 / 27

G James Hurst 

Backed up by Nick Saldiveri

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Erik McCoy Backed up by Max Garcia
5 / 27

C Erik McCoy 

Backed up by Max Garcia

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Cesar Ruiz Backed up by Nick Saldiveri
6 / 27

G Cesar Ruiz

Backed up by Nick Saldiveri

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Ryan Ramczyk Backed up by Landon Young
7 / 27

T Ryan Ramczyk

Backed up by Landon Young

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Juwan Johnson Backed up by Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham
8 / 27

TE Juwan Johnson

Backed up by Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Chris Olave Backed up by Keith Kirkwood
9 / 27

WR Chris Olave

Backed up by Keith Kirkwood

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Derek Carr Backed up by Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill and Jake Haener
10 / 27

QB Derek Carr

Backed up by Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill and Jake Haener

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Rashid Shaheed Backed up by Lynn Bowden Jr.
11 / 27

WR Rashid Shaheed 

Backed up by Lynn Bowden Jr. 

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Alvin Kamara Backed up by Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller
12 / 27

RB Alvin Kamara

Backed up by Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Carl Granderson Backed up by Isaiah Foskey and Kyle Phillips
13 / 27

DE Carl Granderson

Backed up by Isaiah Foskey and Kyle Phillips

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Khalen Saunders Backed up by Malcolm Roach
14 / 27

DT Khalen Saunders

Backed up by Malcolm Roach

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Nathan Shepherd Backed up by Bryan Bresee
15 / 27

DT Nathan Shepherd

Backed up by Bryan Bresee

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Cameron Jordan Backed up by Tanoh Kpassagnon
16 / 27

DE Cameron Jordan

Backed up by Tanoh Kpassagnon

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Pete Werner Backed up by Nephi Sewell
17 / 27

LB Pete Werner

Backed up by Nephi Sewell

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Demario Davis Backed up by D'Marco Jackson
18 / 27

LB Demario Davis

Backed up by D'Marco Jackson

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Zack Baun Backed up by Ty Summers
19 / 27

LB Zack Baun

Backed up by Ty Summers

(AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Matt Krohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Paulson Adebo Backed up by Isaac Yiadom
20 / 27

CB Paulson Adebo

Backed up by Isaac Yiadom

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Marcus Maye Backed up by Jordan Howden and J.T. Gray
21 / 27

S Marcus Maye

Backed up by Jordan Howden and J.T. Gray

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Tyrann Mathieu Backed up by Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Ugo Amadi
22 / 27

S Tyrann Mathieu

Backed up by Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Ugo Amadi

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Marshon Lattimore Backed up by Alontae Taylor and Cameron Dantzler Sr.
23 / 27

CB Marshon Lattimore

Backed up by Alontae Taylor and Cameron Dantzler Sr. 

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P Lou Hedley
24 / 27

P Lou Hedley

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Blake Grupe
25 / 27

K Blake Grupe

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Zach Wood
26 / 27

LS Zach Wood

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR Rashid Shaheed
27 / 27

PR/KR Rashid Shaheed

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2. Does Allen see the same thing in this Lions football team?

"I think he's done a really good job," Allen said of Campbell and the coaching job he's doing in Detroit. "It didn't start out great for him but about halfway through the second season they started to turn things around. I think he's done a really good job.

"I think their team is tough, physical, competitive. They do a good job on offense in the run game. They do a good job of play-action pass game. In the run game they play really physical and aggressive defensively. I think he's done a good job with that team, yeah."

3. New Orleans is coming off a 24-15 loss to Atlanta where they allowed the Falcons to rush 41 times for 228 yards (5.6 avg.).

Saints defensive end Carl Granderson was asked about the defensive mindset this week facing a Detroit offense that's rushed for at least 200 yards three times this season.

"We are going to come into this game ready, prepared and continue to focus throughout the week on details and fundamentals," Granderson said. "They (Detroit) like to run the ball, so whatever works for them they're going to come out and try to execute their game plan. So, we have to come out ready to start."

4. Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz said the confidence level hasn't dropped at all following two straight losses to Atlanta (24-15) and Minnesota (27-19) that puts New Orleans at 5-6 on the season. He said a lot of their issues have been self-inflicted and they'll spend the week cleaning them up. He's confident they'll play good ball Sunday.

He also gave a shoutout to his alma mater Michigan for their win over Ohio State Saturday and is hoping they get a spot in the College Football Playoff and play in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans so he can watch from the sideline.

2023 My Cause My Cleats photos

View photos of Detroit Lions players' cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
1 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
2 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
3 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
4 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
5 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
6 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
7 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
8 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
9 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
10 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
11 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
12 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
13 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
14 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
15 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
16 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
17 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
18 / 27

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
19 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
20 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
21 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
22 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
23 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers Coach David Corrao for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
24 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers Coach David Corrao for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach Brian Duker for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
25 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach Brian Duker for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
26 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Director of Sports Science Jill Costanza for the My Cause My Cleats initiative
27 / 27

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Director of Sports Science Jill Costanza for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
5. Allen lamented his team's inability to stop Atlanta from scoring 10 points on their last two possessions. He also talked about the missed opportunities for his team offensively going 0-for-5 in the red zone in their loss to the Falcons last week.

"As I look at that game if we're able to capitalize on a few of those opportunities I think the game plays out differently," he said.

6. What is the identity of the Saints on offense and defense, per Allen?

He said his offense is fast and explosive. His defense is opportunistic. He's definitely spot on about the defense. New Orleans ranks tied for fourth in the NFL with 20 takeaways on the year. Only Denver (22), Buffalo (21) and San Francisco (21) have more. Their 14 interceptions are the second most in the league. Detroit has turned the ball over seven times (4 fumbles, 3 interceptions) in their last two games vs. Chicago and Green Bay.

