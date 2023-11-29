NOTEBOOK: Rookie QB Hendon Hooker takes part in first Lions practice

Lions rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker said he couldn't sleep Tuesday night. He was just too excited. And who can blame him?
Hooker was set to take part in a football practice for the first time in 375 days since tearing his ACL Nov. 19 while in college at Tennessee last season. Hooker said his most immediate obstacle is just calming his nerves because he's so excited to be back practicing with the guys. That, and throwing with shoulder pads on again. NFL rules prohibit players from wearing pads while rehabbing on NFI.
"It's been a year since I put on shoulder pads," Hooker said. "So, throwing with my shoulder pads I have to get accustomed to again."
The Lions opened the 21-day practice window for Hooker on Wednesday, which means he took part in his first Lions practice since the team selected him in the third round of this year's NFL Draft.
"It was a blast just to get out there with the guys and compete," he said.
Hooker was on his way to potentially winning the Heisman Trophy last season before suffering the knee injury in a game vs. South Carolina. It also affected his draft stock and allowed the Lions to select him later on Day 2.
The Lions now have three weeks to determine if he'll join the 53-man roster or rule him out the remainder of the year.
"To be able to actually do individual work with him, have him take a snap. That's why it's big," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Hooker's return to practice this week. "I mean it'd be nice to just do some of those things with him."
Hooker was completing 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,135 yards with 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 11 games before suffering the injury. He also rushed for 430 yards (4.1 average) with five touchdowns. He's got a strong arm and good athletic traits at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds.
The Lions currently have two quarterbacks on the active roster, Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater, plus David Blough on the practice squad. It's unlikely that Hooker would play this season, but the Lions now get to see how he looks in practice and have him ready to play in case of emergency. He's been primarily a shotgun quarterback through college so getting under center and taking snaps is big, as is starting to build some rhythm with Detroit's pass catchers.
"Just want to get better every day one percent," Hooker said of his expectations for the next three weeks. "Continue to stay in my playbook, continue to ask questions and get better. It was fun just to get out there and run through the plays communicate with the guys and just ask them what they are seeing on the field.
"It just feels good to be a baller again."
PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY
Lions assistant head coach and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery has a unique nickname for his running back duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.
"What Ben (Johnson) has done is a really, really good job of making sure that they are both involved and as you look at them both people may like one or may like the other but collectively, they are peanut butter and jelly," Montgomery said. "Some people like peanut butter and some people like jelly but a lot of people like them when they're put together."
David Montgomery has carried the ball 133 times for 648 yards and nine touchdowns in eight games this season. His 133 carries rank 24th in the NFL. Gibbs has 109 carries for 566 yards and five touchdowns in nine games. His carries rank 35th.
What that split among carries has afforded the Lions is two healthy backs with a lot of tread still on the tires heading into December.
Montgomery talked about December being an important month for this football team to make a stretch run for the NFC North title. He said having two backs who are fresh, fast and physical is so important for the offense, and the plan is to push them both and really be physical in the run game down the stretch.
LINEBACKER DEPTH
The Lions could be without their leading tackler and defensive captain linebacker Alex Anzalone this week as he's dealing with a hand injury suffered on Thanksgiving. That would be a blow to the defense, but Campbell has talked all year about the depth in the linebacker room. Now that may be tested.
"Well, number one they've all played for us. Jack's (Campbell) taken a number of reps, as has (Derrick) Barnes. (Jalen Reeves-Maybin) Germ's played in this league. (Malcolm Rodriguez) Rodrigo started for us most of the year last year," Campbell said.
"If there's an area where we have a significant amount of depth, it's in that room. So, we have a ton of confidence. Anytime you lose a player like Alex, if that's the case, it's not easy, but we do feel good about that room, man. We think they're – we're going to ask them to do what they do best, and I think they're going to do a good job for us this week."
DUAL ROLE
With Rodriguez potentially seeing an increased playing role on defense he will have a busy week of preparation as he splits his time between linebacker and fullback, a role he's really starting to settle into.
"He's going to have to take on a bigger load," Campbell said "He plays a little bit on defense and we're going to need him more on offense too. So, we're going to stretch him out here a little bit, but he can handle it."
Rodriguez has done a good job blocking as a fullback since taking on that role for the injured Jason Cabinda. He made his first catch on Thanksgiving on a diving grab along the sideline.
"He's got hands too. You saw that," Campbell said. "He can flip his hips. He's tough, he's got leverage, he's smart. So, it's pretty impressive. It's pretty impressive."
EXTRA POINTS
- Guard Jonah Jackson (wrist) was back at the open portion of practice Wednesday after missing the last two games. The Lions had all five starters upfront at practice to begin the work week.
- The Lions signed wide receiver Tom Kennedy to the practice squad Wednesday and released wide receiver Dylan Drummond from the practice squad.