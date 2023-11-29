NOTEBOOK: Rookie QB Hendon Hooker takes part in first Lions practice

LINEBACKER DEPTH

The Lions could be without their leading tackler and defensive captain linebacker Alex Anzalone this week as he's dealing with a hand injury suffered on Thanksgiving. That would be a blow to the defense, but Campbell has talked all year about the depth in the linebacker room. Now that may be tested.

"Well, number one they've all played for us. Jack's (Campbell) taken a number of reps, as has (Derrick) Barnes. (Jalen Reeves-Maybin) Germ's played in this league. (Malcolm Rodriguez) Rodrigo started for us most of the year last year," Campbell said.

"If there's an area where we have a significant amount of depth, it's in that room. So, we have a ton of confidence. Anytime you lose a player like Alex, if that's the case, it's not easy, but we do feel good about that room, man. We think they're – we're going to ask them to do what they do best, and I think they're going to do a good job for us this week."

DUAL ROLE

With Rodriguez potentially seeing an increased playing role on defense he will have a busy week of preparation as he splits his time between linebacker and fullback, a role he's really starting to settle into.

"He's going to have to take on a bigger load," Campbell said "He plays a little bit on defense and we're going to need him more on offense too. So, we're going to stretch him out here a little bit, but he can handle it."

Rodriguez has done a good job blocking as a fullback since taking on that role for the injured Jason Cabinda. He made his first catch on Thanksgiving on a diving grab along the sideline.

"He's got hands too. You saw that," Campbell said. "He can flip his hips. He's tough, he's got leverage, he's smart. So, it's pretty impressive. It's pretty impressive."

EXTRA POINTS