O'HARA'S WEEK 10 CHECKLIST: Lions at Bears

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay wasn't the only one who benefitted from what proved to be his good and bad luck when the Detroit Lions drafted him deep in the third round in 2017.

As the Lions prepare for Sunday's road game against Golladay's hometown Chicago Bears, Golladay was asked if it bothered him that the Bears passed on drafting him. They could have taken him in the second round.

"A lot of teams passed on me," Golladay said, referring to being drafted 96th overall.

"It's all right ... I'm with Matthew Stafford."

Good point by Golladay. The way his career has played out, he was unlucky not to be drafted higher, but he had the good luck to be on the receiving end of one of the most prolific passers in NFL history.

That stroke of draft-day fortune works both ways. From the first game of Golladay's career – when he had two fourth-quarter touchdown catches in an opening-day win over the Cardinals -- he has given Stafford a big target at 6-4 and 214 pounds who is an ascending player that makes contested catches down the field.

Golladay has 35 catches for 640 yards and seven touchdowns. He is tied with the Bucs' Mike Evans – who has 50 catches – for the league lead in TD catches. His average of 18.3 yards per catch is the highest for receivers with at least 30 catches.

"Big, physical guy – really good player down the field," Stafford said this week when asked about Golladay. "Contested catch guy. I think he's done a really good job of getting better every year.

"I'm just happy to watch him progress and the way he works, and obviously a guy that loves to go out and compete.