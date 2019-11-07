NOTEBOOK: Lions have a dynamic duo at WR in Golladay & Jones Jr.

Lions wide receivers Kenny Golladay (7) and Marvin Jones Jr. (6) have a combined 13 receiving touchdowns this season, tied for the most by an NFL tandem. Golladay has 640 receiving yards on 35 receptions. Jones has 40 catches for 535 yards.

"I ain't gonna lie, me and Marv compete with that type of stuff," Golladay said. "That just makes it fun, you know, even Danny (Amendola) gets in on it. Who gonna make the next play? That's just us inside the receiver room competing with each other and it makes us all get better."

Golladay and Jones have been a terrific complement to each other on the outside in Darrell Bevell's offense. It's tough for defenses to double both outside receivers when they have proven they can win one-on-one matchups more often than not.

"They're both big talented guys, move well, and obviously track the ball in the air really well – (they) go up and make good plays," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "Marvin made a great catch last week, and then Kenny caught one, and then obviously ran with it afterwards and got it in the end zone. They both kind of do it their own unique way, but they're both making plays for us and we're obviously looking for as much of that as what we can."