O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Washington Football Team

Alex Smith's journey back from a gruesome injury that nearly ended his career and his life in 2018 to starting at quarterback for the Washington Football Team against the Detroit Lions Sunday is one of the most inspiring stories of any season in any sport.

It will be almost two years to the day since Smith's last start. He had two broken bones in his right leg in a game against the Houston Texans on Nov. 18, 2018. He underwent 17 surgical procedures, including treatment for a life-threatening infection.

Smith made it back to training camp this year with Washington and played in two games as a backup. In itself, that was a personal victory – with bigger ones to come, as it has turned out.

"The more I've gotten to know him, the more competitiveness I've seen out of him," said Ron Rivera, Washington's head coach. "That's one of the biggest things. His return to football was really about competing against himself to get back on the field.