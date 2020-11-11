Lions vs. Washington practice report: Nov. 11

Nov 11, 2020 at 03:50 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Kenny Golladay WR hip NP
Everson Griffen DE not injury related NP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai OL foot NP
Nick Williams DT shoulder NP
Jamal Agnew RB/WR ribs LP
Tyrell Crosby OL ankle LP
Joe Dahl G back LP
Mike Ford CB hip LP
Christian Jones LB knee LP
Jayron Kearse S ankle LP
Jeff Okudah CB ankle/groin LP
Danny Shelton DT chest LP
Tracy Walker S foot LP
Matthew Stafford QB neck FP

