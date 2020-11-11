Lions vs. Washington practice report: Nov. 11

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|hip
|NP
|Everson Griffen
|DE
|not injury related
|NP
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|OL
|foot
|NP
|Nick Williams
|DT
|shoulder
|NP
|Jamal Agnew
|RB/WR
|ribs
|LP
|Tyrell Crosby
|OL
|ankle
|LP
|Joe Dahl
|G
|back
|LP
|Mike Ford
|CB
|hip
|LP
|Christian Jones
|LB
|knee
|LP
|Jayron Kearse
|S
|ankle
|LP
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|ankle/groin
|LP
|Danny Shelton
|DT
|chest
|LP
|Tracy Walker
|S
|foot
|LP
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|neck
|FP