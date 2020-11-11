NOTEBOOK: Linebackers looking to make more impact plays

Nov 11, 2020 at 04:24 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Lions head coach Matt Patricia spent five years as a linebackers coach in New England before eventually being promoted to defensive coordinator for the Patriots. He's always valued the importance of the linebacker position.

The Lions revamped their linebacker room this offseason with the additions of veterans Jamie Collins Sr. and Reggie Ragland, but the impact hasn't been as great as the Lions had probably hoped so far in 2020. Detroit ranks 24th in total defense, 28th in points allowed and 30th in rushing defense through the first half of the season.

Among the concerns on defense is a lack of impact plays from the linebacker position. Detroit's linebacker group has just one interception (Collins). They've forced two fumbles, both by Jarrad Davis, whose role on defense has been reduced recently. The group has just two sacks and 10 quarterback hits in eight games. Detroit's linebackers are averaging just one tackle per loss per game.

"I think overall in general everyone wants to play a little bit better and play more consistent and we want to coach better," Patricia said Wednesday. "Certainly our numbers aren't where we want them to be across the board, and obviously that reflects in where our record is.

"We know if we can improve all those little things and we can do better at those details like we talked about, and those stats get better, then obviously the chances for us to win get better."

That's something Ragland agreed with when asked about that group needing to have more impact. He said it's up to the linebackers to make more plays the second half of the season for this defense to be better.

"As a linebacker I always feel like I have to make plays and be impactful on the defense because we have to do something of everything," he said. "We have to play the run. We have to play coverage. We have to do a better job as a whole of making plays. We just have to keep getting better as whole."

Related Links

RUSH WAVE

Washington may only have two wins on the season, but their record isn't reflective of how well they play on defense, especially upfront rushing the passer. Washington has one of the best defensive fronts in football anchored by Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Ryan Kerrigan and Da'Ron Payne. Washington is ranked No. 1 in the NFL against the pass, limiting opponents to under 200 passing yards per game (185.6). They've generated 27 sacks, and have seven different players with at least 2.0 sacks.

"They generate a lot of pressure with those front four," Patricia said. "And I think they've got a wave of them. They can kind of rotate them in. Kerrigan is a great player, been doing it for a long time. They have a lot of young guys up front with Chase Young and Sweat on the edge, those guys are going to roll in there and go.

"Upfront they are very, very good in the pass rush they just kind of can get into the pocket and get after the quarterback."

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said Washington is probably the best defensive front they'll play all year. Detroit's offensive line certainly has a good test this week.

"I think five total first-round picks or former first-round picks up there," Lions center Frank Ragnow said of Washington. "Just a bunch of talented dudes across the board playing really hard, playing good football, really good pass rushers. Definitely a big challenge for us upfront this week, for sure."

Meet the Opponent: Washington Football Team

View photos of the starters for the Washington Football Team.

Head Coach: Ron Rivera OC: Scott Turner, DC: Jack Del Rio & STC: Nate Kaczor
1 / 28

Head Coach: Ron Rivera

OC: Scott Turner, DC: Jack Del Rio & STC: Nate Kaczor

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Terry McLaurin Backed up by Jeff Badet
2 / 28

WR: Terry McLaurin

Backed up by Jeff Badet

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT: Geron Christian Sr. Backed up by David Sharpe
3 / 28

LT: Geron Christian Sr.

Backed up by David Sharpe

Alexander Jonesi/Alexander Jonesi 2020
C: Chase Roullier Backed up by Keith Ismael
4 / 28

C: Chase Roullier

Backed up by Keith Ismael

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG: Wes Schweitzer Backed up by Wes Martin
5 / 28

LG: Wes Schweitzer

Backed up by Wes Martin

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Brandon Scherff Backed up by Wes Martin
6 / 28

RG: Brandon Scherff

Backed up by Wes Martin

Jason E. Miczek/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Morgan Moses Backed up by Cornelius Lucas
7 / 28

RT: Morgan Moses

Backed up by Cornelius Lucas

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Logan Thomas Backed up by Jeremy Sprinkle & Temarrick Hemingway
8 / 28

TE: Logan Thomas

Backed up by Jeremy Sprinkle & Temarrick Hemingway

NFL/Alexander Jonesi 2020
WR: Steven Sims Backed up by Isaiah Wright & Robert Foster
9 / 28

WR: Steven Sims

Backed up by Isaiah Wright & Robert Foster

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Dontrelle Inman Backed up by Cam Sims
10 / 28

WR: Dontrelle Inman

Backed up by Cam Sims

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB: Alex Smith Backed up by Dwayne Haskins Jr. & Kyle Allen
11 / 28

QB: Alex Smith

Backed up by Dwayne Haskins Jr. & Kyle Allen

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB: J.D. McKissic Backed up by Antonio Gibson & Peyton Barber
12 / 28

RB: J.D. McKissic

Backed up by Antonio Gibson & Peyton Barber

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE: Chase Young Backed up by Ryan Kerrigan
13 / 28

DE: Chase Young

Backed up by Ryan Kerrigan

Al Drago/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT: Daron Payne Backed up by James Smith-Williams
14 / 28

DT: Daron Payne

Backed up by James Smith-Williams

Steve Helber/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT: Jonathan Allen Backed up by Tim Settle
15 / 28

DT: Jonathan Allen

Backed up by Tim Settle

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE: Montez Sweat Backed up by Ryan Anderson & Casey Toohill
16 / 28

DE: Montez Sweat

Backed up by Ryan Anderson & Casey Toohill

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Cole Holcomb Backed up by Thomas Davis Sr.
17 / 28

OLB: Cole Holcomb

Backed up by Thomas Davis Sr.

NFL/Alexander Jonesi 2020
MLB: Jon Bostic Backed up by Shaun Dion Hamilton & Jared Norris
18 / 28

MLB: Jon Bostic

Backed up by Shaun Dion Hamilton & Jared Norris

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Kevin Pierre-Louis Backed up by Khaleke Hudson
19 / 28

OLB: Kevin Pierre-Louis

Backed up by Khaleke Hudson

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Kendall Fuller Backed up by Jimmy Moreland & Danny Johnson
20 / 28

CB: Kendall Fuller

Backed up by Jimmy Moreland & Danny Johnson

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Ronald Darby Backed up by Fabian Moreau
21 / 28

CB: Ronald Darby

Backed up by Fabian Moreau

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Kamren Curl Backed up by Jeremy Reaves
22 / 28

S: Kamren Curl

Backed up by Jeremy Reaves

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Deshazor Everett Backed up by Troy Apke
23 / 28

S: Deshazor Everett

Backed up by Troy Apke

John Minchillo/Associated Press
P/H: Tress Way
24 / 28

P/H: Tress Way

NFL/Alexander Jonesi 2020
K: Dustin Hopkins
25 / 28

K: Dustin Hopkins

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Nick Sundberg
26 / 28

LS: Nick Sundberg

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR: Antonio Gibson Backed up by Danny Johnson
27 / 28

KR: Antonio Gibson

Backed up by Danny Johnson

Al Drago/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR: Isaiah Wright Backed up by Danny Johnson & Antonio Gibson
28 / 28

PR: Isaiah Wright

Backed up by Danny Johnson & Antonio Gibson

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

INCREASED DROPS

The Lions were one of the best teams in the NFL last season catching the football. They finished the season fourth in the NFL with a drop percentage of just 3.6 percent, as Lions pass catchers dropped just 13 catchable passes all year, according to STATS, INC.

Through the midway point of this season, Detroit already has as many drops as they had all of last season (13). Their drop percentage has increased to 6.7 percent on catchable passes.

"Rule No. 1 for receivers is get open and catch the ball," Lions veteran receiver Danny Amendola said this week. "That doesn't change whatever league you're in, whatever game you're watching and we're professional catchers and we take a lot of pride in that.

"When that doesn't show up on film, when that doesn't show up on paper ... it's on us to take onus. We understand as professional wide receivers that we have to catch the ball. Period."

Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said it's something they're working to correct.

"We do a lot of drills to continue to focus on that," Bevell said this week. "A lot of times it does come down to concentration and focusing all the way through. We had a couple there at the end of the game (last Sunday) that were kind of uncharacteristic – and even a couple other ones during the season. Something that we're focusing on each and every day."

EXTRA POINT

  • Running back D’Andre Swift had 97 scrimmage yards (64 rushing, 33 receiving ) last week. He is one of only three rookie running backs (Clyde Edwards-Helaire & James Robinson) with 250-plus rushing yards (250) and 200-plus receiving yards (207) this season. He's tied for third among rookies with five touchdowns this season.

Related Content

news

Week 10 opponent: What Washington is saying

Find out what the Washington Football Team is saying as they prepare for their Week 10 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

NFC NORTH: Midseason report for all four teams

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand at the midway point of the season.
news

10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Darrell Bevell, Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: Where do Lions stand at halfway point of the season?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Matt Patricia's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 9 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

NOTEBOOK: Stafford leaves game early, but clears concussion protocol

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Lions' 34-20 loss to the Vikings.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Run defense struggles in loss to Vikings

Four downs following the Lions' 34-20 loss to the Vikings includes run defense, missed opportunities, blocked punts and red zone woes.
news

RECAP: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 34-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Where Lions stand at QB ahead of Sunday's matchup in Minnesota

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including where the Lions stand at quarterback, depth at wide receiver and more.

Advertising