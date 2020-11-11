NOTEBOOK: Linebackers looking to make more impact plays

"I think overall in general everyone wants to play a little bit better and play more consistent and we want to coach better," Patricia said Wednesday. "Certainly our numbers aren't where we want them to be across the board, and obviously that reflects in where our record is.

"We know if we can improve all those little things and we can do better at those details like we talked about, and those stats get better, then obviously the chances for us to win get better."

That's something Ragland agreed with when asked about that group needing to have more impact. He said it's up to the linebackers to make more plays the second half of the season for this defense to be better.